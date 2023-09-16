Studio Tour

During the Vermont Craft Council’s Fall Open Studio Tour, craftspeople and artisans throughout the state will open their studios to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

 Courtesy Vermont Craft Council

MONTPELIER — After the flooding of July 10, Vermont communities will recover, and artists will welcome you to studios statewide 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Vermont Craft Council’s Open Studio Weekend is a statewide celebration of the visual arts and creative process, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet a variety of artists and craftspeople in their studios, some of whom are only open to the public during this event. Those who experience Open Studio gain an appreciation for the creative process and the role that artists and craftspeople play in the vitality of Vermont’s communities. Participating small galleries and art centers show the work of local artists.

