Last week, we looked at the vibrant live music options happening this month. This week, we cast our gaze at a slew of October happenings that are bright spots on the horizon.
Friday, Oct. 1: Caveman
Led by lifelong New York City resident Matthew Iwanusa, quintessential Big Apple indie-rock trio Caveman performs in support of its third album, “Smash,” released in July. Opening the show is L.A. rock group Liily and L.A.-based singer-songwriter Caroline Kingsbury.
Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington, 8 p.m. $15 advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Oct. 2: Primus
Last in the area for a 2017 show at the Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Primus brings its signature brand of freak rock and performs the classic 1997 Rush album, “A Farewell to Kings.” Black Mountain, a Canadian psych-rock band from Vancouver, opens the show.
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction, 7 p.m. (Higher Ground Presents) $49 (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Monday, Oct. 11: Pinegrove
Built around the core duo of songwriter Evan Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine, standout New Jersey-based indie-rock group Pinegrove performs in support of “Amperland, NY,” a full-length feature-length film and soundtrack album released in January.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, 7:30 p.m. $24 advance, $28 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sunday, Oct. 17: Spoon, Nicole Atkins
Last in Vermont in late 2017, standout Austin, Texas-based indie rock band Spoon returns to Higher Ground in advance of its highly anticipated 10th studio album, which is projected to come out before the end of the year. New Jersey-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins opens the show in support of her 2020 album, “Italian Ice.”
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, 8 p.m. $35 (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sunday, Oct. 17: Caroline Rose
Lauded singer-songwriter Caroline Rose, who has lived in Burlington in the past, returns to Vermont for her first show since a March 2020 headline show at Higher Ground.
The Stone Church, Brattleboro, 8 p.m. (Higher Ground Presents) $22 (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Thursday, Oct. 21: The Record Company
The Grammy-nominated blues-rock trio returns in support of its third studio album, “Play Loud,” scheduled for release Oct. 8 on Concord Records.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, p.m. $ (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Oct. 23: Angelique Kidjo
Global pop star Angelique Kidjo, a three-time Grammy winner known for her powerhouse performances, headlines the Flynn’s grand reopening celebration with special guests Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Nicole Nelson & the Resistance Revival Chorus VT, Ferene Paris Meyer, and DJ Craig Mitchell.
Flynn, Burlington, 7:30 p.m. $125 (Flynn benefit event); call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
Saturday, Oct. 23: Amythyst Kiah
Nashville singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah – “one of roots music’s most promising new voices” with “a masterful blend of lonesome folk and neo-blues,” according to Rolling Stone — performs in the intimate Alexander Twilight Theatre in support of her acclaimed new album, “Wary + Strange,” released in June on Rounder Records.
Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon, Lyndonville, 7 p.m. (KCP Presents). $15-$38 (free for students); call 888-757-5559 or go online to www.catamountarts.org
Saturday, Oct. 23: Omega Jade’s Rhyme & Unreason
Omega Jade, a Burlington hip hop artist and comedian who grew up in San Diego, presents a mix of comedy and hip hop with a variety of MCs/rappers: Sedone, Jobu, Rajnii and Mister Burns.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe, 7:30 p.m. $25 for in-person, $10 for live-stream; call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31: Noah Kahan
Lauded Vermont folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performs three straight shows in support of his second full-length album, “I Was / I Am,” released last week on Republic Records.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, 8 p.m. $25 advance, $27 day of show (all ages; Oct. 30 sold out); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
