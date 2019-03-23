Born and raised in the musically rich West African country of Mali, Fatoumata Diawara — already an established actor and dancer — ran away to Paris to escape an arranged marriage and pursue a career in acting.
Now a rising star on the world music scene, the 36-year-old singer and guitarist brings her spellbinding music and stage presence to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on March 31, stopping by the Northeast Kingdom between dates in New York City and Montreal.
“In Africa, you do not often see a woman playing an electric guitar,” Diawara told Vancouver’s North Shore News. “I didn’t take normal guitar lessons. I play with my heart. It’s kind of my blues. I use a modern instrument, instead of the kamele ngoni or the kora, but I’m transposing all those sounds to my Gibson guitar.”
Diawara is touring in support of her acclaimed 2018 album, “Fenfo” (“Something To Say”), which received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album. And her vocal work sampled on British electronic duo Disclosure’s big summer dance single, “Ultimatum,” earned her another Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording.
“Fenfo” is a follow-up to Diawara’s lauded debut album, “Fatou.” Released in 2011 in Europe and a year later in the U.S., the album topped the European world music chart for over six months and was dubbed the No. 1 world music album of the year by the Sunday Times. The Telegraph called Diawara “the most beguiling talent to hit the world music scene in some time” in its five-star CD review. And Nat Geo Music called it “one of the most exciting world music releases of 2011.”
Since then, the Paris-based artist has recorded with Herbie Hancock and Bobby Womack. She has toured with Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca and as part of Africa Express, a project of Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn that brought western and African musicians together. She has also made a name for herself in film, and works as a political activist and ambassador focusing on improving conditions in her west African homeland.
Released last May, “Fenfo” was called “a classy affair that demonstrates her impressive musical range” by the Guardian, while RootsWorld called Diawara “a performer that brings African music into contemporary sounds and styles” and “takes the dazzling colors and patterns of tradition and effortlessly makes them seem relevant and modern.”
Village Voice music critic Robert Christgau dubbed Diawara the “subtlest of desert divas.”
“To hear Diawara’s joyful-sounding songs on Fenfo, you’d never guess her painful history or revolutionary subject matter,” said the Financial Times.
“I want to show what I have learned,” said Diawara in the London daily paper. “But also, I am not healed yet. My husband, my manager, they try to talk to me about the future. But I live day by day, second by second. This is a survivor’s life. It is why I can give everything at every show, because I do not believe there will be another.”
