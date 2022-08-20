“If it’s looking back at me, I know it’s done,” says Randy Allen standing in the Gallery at Highland Center for the Arts, an array of his evocative abstracted landscapes looking back at him and other viewers.

Sunflower yellow fields, stormy skies, that thin sliver of brilliant orange light that bursts through between the mountains and clouds at sunset — with color and bold brushstrokes, Allen packs abundant movement and light into his paintings. Bringing together a sense of spontaneity and connection to landscape, his paintings are alive with intensity and intimacy.

