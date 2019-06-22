Started in 1980 as a series of concerts designed to liven up a sleepy summer music scene, the Festival International de Jazz de Montreal celebrates its 40th anniversary with an 11-day soiree that starts Wednesday and runs until Saturday, July 6.
It also marks the last to be run by cofounders André Ménard and Alain Simard, who plan to retire at the end of this year. The dynamic duo will share anecdotes from the festival’s 40-year history during a special show July 4, accompanied by pianist Lorraine Desmarais’ band and broadcast live on American jazz radio station WBGO.
Ranked as the world’s largest jazz fest in the Guinness World Records, the fest will once again serve up more than 500 concerts on 20 different stages in the sprawling, pedestrian-only Quartier des Spectacle, two-thirds of which are free of charge.
“The festival really reflects the spirit of the city, a peaceful city where lots of ethnic communities live side by side and meet during events like this,” Ménard told the Boston Globe in April.
“Jazz — and music in general — is a big unifying factor,” added Ménard. “People can hold onto their political convictions, but when it comes to having a good party in Montreal, not much can stop it.”
Here’s a listing of selected events in the first six days. Check out the June 29 Vermont Arts section for the second half of the fest.
Free outdoor shows
Wednesday
The Brooks, Fred Wesley & the New JBs — The recently announced 40th anniversary celebration shows brings the funk with legendary James Brown trombonist Fred Wesley and his dance-inducing band, followed by Montreal funk and soul octet the Brooks performing classic tunes performed at the fest in the past 40 years. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Charlotte Cardin — Rising Montreal chanteuse Charlotte Cardin, 24, has generated some serious buzz thanks to her stunning 2016 EP, “Big Boy,” and her stellar 2018 major-label debut EP, “Main Girl.” After years of sold-out club performances, Cardin brings her uniquely compelling live show to the big stage for the festival kickoff. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Aqua Negra — The Montreal duo of Cristobal “El Cotola” Colomo and Paranoize fuses cumbia and bolero-inspired rap and Latin funk. Casino de Montreal, 10 p.m.
Friday
Erik Truffaz Quartet feat. Nya — Noteworthy trumpeter Erik Truffaz celebrates the 20th anniversary of his landmark album, “Bending New Corners,” with Swiss rapper Nya. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
L.Teez — Rising young rapper L.Teez blends hip-hop, jazz and poetry. Casino de Montreal, 10 p.m.
June 29
The War and Treaty — The dynamic Michigan-based duo of married couple Michael and Tanya Trotter bring their stirring mix of blues, R&B and gospel in support of their widely lauded 2018 album, “Healing Tides.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Planet Giza — Montreal rap trio makes its festival debut with a live band. Casino de Montreal, 10 p.m.
June 30
Mwenso & the Shakes — An opener for Arrested Development at the 2017 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Mwenso & the Shakes is a diverse Harlem-based collective that stirs up jazz, blues and African music into its high-energy mix. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
Sax Machine — Sax Machine is a French trio that blends hard bop, afrobeat, funk and hip-hop into its compelling sound. Club Jazz a la place Heineken, 11 p.m. June 30 and July 1.
July 1
Cha Wa — Explosive New Orleans ensemble Cha Wa, fronted by 21-year-old lead singer Spyboy J’Wan Boudreaux, updates traditional Crescent City street music. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Ticketed indoor shows
(Canadian prices; taxes included)
Wednesday
Richard Galliano duo with Ron Carter — Accordion and bandoneon virtuoso Richard Galliano teams up with legendary bassist Ron Carter. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m., $54.65-$71.75.
Thursday
Brad Mehldau Quintet — Regarded as the greatest and most compelling jazz pianist of his generation, Brad Mehldau has redefined the jazz trio while deftly fusing the genre with rock, pop and classical influences. Maison Symphonique de Montreal, 7 p.m., $44.75-$64.75.
Omara Portuondo — One of Cuba’s most celebrated singers, Omara Portuondo brings her “One Last Kiss” farewell tour to Montreal. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m., $55.20-$71.70.
Madeleine Peyroux — Sepia-toned singer Madeleine Peyroux — a festival favorite for years — returns in support of her gorgeous 2018 album, “Anthem.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m., $55-$65.
Friday
Bebel Gilberto — The daughter of legendary Brazilian singer-guitarist João Gilberto and beloved Brazilian singer Miucha, Bebel Gilberto serves up an intoxicating mix of samba and bossa nova with pop, jazz and electronic music. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m., $39.65-$54.65.
Steel Pulse — One of the greatest roots reggae bands to come out of Britain, Steel Pulse brings its politically charged music to the festival in support of its first studio album in 15 years. “Mass Manipulation,” released last month, marks the first Steel Pulse album since 2004’s “African Holocaust.” MTELUS, 8:30 p.m., $54.
June 29
Roberto Fonseca Trio with Erik Truffaz — One of three performances by Cuban jazz pianist extraordinaire Roberto Fonseca, who has fast become one of the major figures in contemporary Cuban music. Gesù, 6 p.m., $54.50.
Melody Gardot — A festival favorite since her storied debut performance in 2008, the sultry singer-songwriter, 34, returns to the fest for the first time in three years in support of her 2018 album, “Live in Europe.” Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m. June 30-July 1, $66.05-$97.55
June 30
ÌFÉ – Led by the drummer/producer/singer/Yoruban priest Otura Mun, ÌFÉ is a loose collective known for its electrifying live performances and addictive sound that synthesizes electronic music with Afro-Cuban rhythms. L’Astral, 10 p.m., $34.
July 1
George Benson, Kandace Springs — Called “simply one of the greatest guitarists in jazz history” by the All Music Guide, Benson will serve up a program of hit songs from his sizable songbook. Opening the show is rising singer-songwriter Kandace Springs, performing in support of her lauded 2018 Blue Note Records album, “Indigo.” Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m., $78.70-$100.70.
Lee Fields & The Expressions — Fans of old-school soul singers like Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley will likely love Lee Fields, who performs in support of a new album, “It Rains Love.” Club Soda, 9 p.m., $42.25.
Family friendly activities
Here are three of the many family-friendly attractions:
Little School of Jazz — The interactive and educational show is performed twice daily (11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) at Grande-Place of the Complexe Desjardins.
Daily Parade — Popular Montreal group Urban Science Brass Band performs its wild hip-hop cover songs daily at 5 p.m.
Musical Park and Play Area — The 11,000 square-foot park, established over 25 years ago, features an array of interactive new activities and installations around the theme of music, including a giant piano.
