Arts streaming

Northern Stage in White River Junction is streaming theater programs for adults and youth.

 Photo by Bruce Hubbard

Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual.

Classical musicChamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org

Ludwig Van, listing of opera and concerts available online worldwide — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto

Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org

New York Philharmonic, “NY Phil Plays On” — https://nyphil.org/playson

Dance

Vermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — https://vermontdance.org

FilmInternet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/feature_films

HumanitiesVermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events

Multi-artsHopkins Center, Hop at Home — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home

TheaterNational Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

Northern Stage, online programs — northernstage.org

Visual ArtsVermont Art Online — www.vermontartonline.org

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — https://macm.org/en/multimedia

Museum of Modern Art, New York City — www.moma.org

ResourcesBig Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources

New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19

Vermont Arts Council – www.vermontartscouncil.org

Vermont Arts Council, COVID-19 Resources for Artists — www.vermontartscouncil.org/covid-19/covid-19-resources-artists

Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief (up to $500, will reopen mid April) — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief

