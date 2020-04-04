FA Streaming

The New York Philharmonic is offering “NY Phil Plays On,” free digital content.

 Photo by Chris Lee

Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual.

Classical musicChamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org.

Ludwig Van

Ludwig Van, a Toronto-based online classical music newsletter, is offering a listing of opera and concerts available online worldwide — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto.

Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org.

New York Philharmonic — “NY Phil Plays On,” a new portal for free digital content to provide comfort and connection to millions of classical music fans worldwide — www.nyphil.org/playson.

Scrag Mountain Music — planning to stream some home concerts by its artistic directors — soprano Mary Bonhag and bassist Evan Premo — in the near future. For a sample, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org.

DanceVermont Dance Alliance — vermontdance.org.

Film

Internet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/feature_films.

TheaterNational Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home.

Visual ArtsVermont Art Online — www.vermontartonline.org.

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions.

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — macm.org/en/multimedia.

Resources

Big Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources.

Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.