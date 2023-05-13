All three artists interviewed for this article had one thing in common. Well, two. They all have work in the new Brandon Artists’ Guild exhibit called “Five New Members.” And for all of them, art was not the path they meant to take.

“I taught at Norwich (University) for 43 years in the biology department, and I think that’s where I got my start,” said William Barnard in a recent interview at the gallery. “Out in the field doing research all the time, I was constantly making notes and sketches in my field book.”

