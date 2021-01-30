Vermont’s theater world hasn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from practicing their art — instead, coming up with novel ways to meet the challenge. Middlebury Acting Company, already presenting its play reading series, “The American Dream,” hasn’t stopped there.
“What can we do now that we can’t be on stage?” asks Melissa Lourie, Middlebury Acting Company’s founder and artistic director.
“I didn’t want to put out plays on Zoom,” she said. “It’s just so darned limiting, and it’s always got such mixed results. So I thought, we have all these great writers around here, and I thought about getting some to write short monologues and then filming them.
“I approached famous Vermont writers like Jay Parini and Julia Alvarez and Chris Bohjalian, and to my great delight, they all gave me material.”
Middlebury Acting Company and Town Hall Theater will present the virtual world premiere of “Flash Forward: Voices from the Future,” eight monologues by Vermont authors with Vermont actors, online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
But first, Lourie needed to find a theme to tie the monologues together. She was tired of people talking about COVID itself, but wouldn’t it be interesting to project what it’ll be 10, 20, 30 years from now?
“So I asked these writers to create something set in the future and keep it to about 5 minutes,” Lourie said. “Most of them wrote something specifically for this, but a couple already had pieces that were suitable. For example, Julia Alvarez had just written a poem that hasn’t been published, and she gave us permission to use it.”
Next was to find a way to turn these short pieces into film. Fortunately, she found Fayza Shammin, a senior at Middlebury College, an experienced filmmaker and film/psychology major, who was interested.
“I found an actor for each piece that I thought would be the right casting, and the right director for each one,” Lourie said. “Then we had a couple of intensive weekends of shooting the films.”
Not surprisingly, there had to be cuts; nothing was short enough. Now, the films tend to be about 7 minutes long, some pushing 10.
“We had to cut a lot of material,” Lourie said. “That was really challenging, because it’s really hard to go to a famous writer and say ‘Your piece is too long. I need to cut it.’”
Some of the pieces were more literary than dramatic, and they all had to work as a filmed monologue.
“Some of the directors had these amazingly creative solutions to making things more visual, and making work as a monologue,” Lourie said. “There’s a nice variety of pieces.”
She cited “Billy Day’s BBQ&A” by Dana Yeaton and Ro Boddie, in which Boddie plays a host of a call-in cooking show in 2040 with an unexpected problem. In “July 4, 1960, Ciudad Trujillo, Nueva York” by Alvarez, Ronni Lopez plays a woman reflecting on her journey from a dictatorship to “Lady Liberty.”
Entering the realm of political satire, John Nagle is Jared Kushner maintaining his innocence before a Kafka-like court in Robert Cohen’s “The Trials of Jared K.” Pure comedy is Haley Rice’s “Comedy Techniques for Sad Times,” in which she plays an actress trying to teach a comedy class on Zoom in 2130.
“I directed it,” Lourie said. “It’s really funny, too. She performs it, and she’s fabulous.”
Peter Hamlin, a Middlebury College music professor, is composing a score for the film, and creating the sound effects.
“He’s so much fun to work with,” Lourie said. “I raised money so I could pay everybody. We wanted to present it free to the public so it would be nonexclusionary. So it all came together that way.”
Feb. 6 is the YouTube premiere, but the monologues will remain online at the Middlebury Acting Company’s website.
“We’ll also post them individually,” Lourie said. “We’ll make them available forever — or as long as people want to see them.”
