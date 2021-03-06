One day, many years ago, walking into one of Blanche Moyse’s Bach rehearsals at Marlboro Music Festival, a beautiful flute sound emanated from the orchestra — and the whole room just seemed to light up as if it were a sunrise.
Of course, it was Paula Robison with her brilliant and compelling sound, perhaps the most representative artist of the Moyse flute school after its namesakes. Capital City Concerts’ Music Mentors is featuring Robison in its eighth podcast, “The Joy of Fluting: Paula Robison & Her Mentor Marcel Moyse.”
Robison talks with flutist Karen Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts, about their mentors, the great French flutists Marcel and Louis Moyse respectively. The episode includes archival recordings of Marcel Moyse, and recordings of Paula Robison.
Robison insists that her “discovery” of Marcel Moyse was “divine providence.” As a child she heard Moyse’s playing in her father’s recording of Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 in D Major, H. 314.
“You couldn’t not listen to Marcel Moyse,” Robison said. “His sound was so compelling.”
“Paula is a flutist who is a great artist,” Kevra said, summing up Robison.
Robison was born in Nashville to an extraordinary family of actors, writers, dancers and musicians. She grew up in Los Angeles not only playing the flute, but studying dance with Bella Lewitzky and theater with Jeff Corey.
When she was 12, Robison knew she wanted to be a flutist. At 17, she entered the Juilliard School to study with Julius Baker, principal flutist of the New York Philharmonic. It was during her time in New York that she discovered the great French flutist Marcel Moyse would travel to the city regularly to teach — and Robison’s life changed forever.
Marcel (1889-1984) and son Louis Moyse (1912-2007), two of the greatest flutists of the 20th century, are central to the history of music in Vermont. In Europe, before World War II, they were deeply involved in the Paris hotbed of creativity, including world premieres by Ravel, Stravinsky (“The Rite of Spring”), Ibert, Martinu and many others. Impoverished by World War II, they came to Vermont in 1949 to become the music faculty at fledgling Marlboro College. Within two years, they, with Louis’ violinist wife Blanche, violinist Adolf Busch, cellist Hermann Busch and pianist Rudolf Serkin founded the now-legendary Marlboro Music Festival.
While Louis and Blanche Moyse taught at the college, Marcel would travel to Montreal, Boston and New York, teaching his unique approach to flute. He aimed to teach “not how to play the flute, but to make music.”
The Moyse school of flute treats the instrument more as a voice, with the breathing and expressiveness of singing. The tone changes to underscore that expressiveness. In fact, as an exercise, Moyse’s students practice opera arias.
Other outstanding representatives of the Moyse school include Aurèle Nicolet, Ornulf Gulbransen, James Galway, Bernard Goldberg, William Bennett, Robert Aitken and Carol Wincenc, among many. This tradition can be heard in Kevra’s supple expressive sound — a true Moyse sound.
In this podcast, Robison and Kevra find their experiences with their respective teachers remarkably similar.
“Each of them had the magic ability to bring out our best,” Robison said of Marcel and Louis Moyse.
Marcel Moyse, whose final public performance was at Marlboro in 1957, brought Robison to the festival in 1963 where she studied, rehearsed and performed with some of the world’s foremost musicians — including Serkin, with whom she recorded Schubert’s Introduction and Variations on “Trockne Blumen,” D. 802. She was to become an integral part of the festival, returning many times through the years, continuing to this day.
I first heard Robison at the first New England Bach Festival in 1969 at Marlboro, the beginning of my freshman year at Marlboro College. She and Louis Moyse performed the G Major Trio Sonata, BWV 1039, for two flutes and continuo. It was magical. Accustomed to “pretty” flutes, this was the first time I heard compelling flute. It was penetrating and irresistible. I continued to hear her play with Louis Moyse throughout my college years — and people wonder that I’m a snob about flute.
Robison has easily had the most stellar career of any female flutist. She commissioned works for flute and orchestra by Leon Kirchner, Toru Takemitsu, Oliver Knussen, Robert Beaser and Kenneth Frazelle, premiered music by Lowell Liebermann, Michael Tilson Thomas, Pierre Boulez, Thea Musgrave, Alberto Ginastera, Elliott Carter, William Schuman, Keith Jarrett, and Carla Bley, performed Leonard Bernstein’s “Hålil” in Vienna and Carl Nielsen’s Concerto in Copenhagen, and presented a rich spectrum of music from Mozart concertos to Brazilian samba in her many appearances at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
Listening to Robison’s recording of Gabriel Fauré’s Sonata in A Major, Op. 13 with pianist Ruth Laredo (Jaime Laredo’s late former wife) recently, I found her to be the finest flutist since Louis Moyse. Robison’s brilliance, expressiveness and depth were simply breathtaking.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
