Lyman Orton invites you to share his deep love of all aspects of Vermont life by viewing his collection of paintings on view at the Bennington Museum and the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.

Orton is a seventh-generation Vermonter, still very much in the thrall of his native state. Son of Vrest Orton and Mildred Ellen Wilcox (Wilcox Dairy), founders of the Vermont Country store, he inherited his parents’ love of Vermont culture. The Ortons conceived of their first store in Weston as a quintessential Vermont staple, and published their first mail order catalogue in 1945, opening the store in 1946. Vrest Orton was an experienced writer and journalist, one of the original publishers of Vermont Life magazine.

