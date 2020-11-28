Abstract art became “officially” art only in 1952, when Harold Rosenberg wrote a seminal essay published by ARTnews magazine titled “The American Action Painters.” Before that, since after the World War II, the genre was mostly met with disparaging and sarcastic comments such as “my kid can do that” or “even a dog or horse can ‘paint’ abstract works using their tails as brushes.” (Alas, a few people still espouse that concept.)
In his essay Rosenberg asserts that, “Rather than strive to produce a perfectly finished picture, the new American painters threw all their energies in the charge moment of creation, and what was registered on the canvas was merely a record of that moment.”
Rosenberg then joined The New Yorker as its art critic, a position he held until his death in 1978. During that time with the prestigious magazine he was so influential that one could make a point now that Abstract Expressionism would not have flourished and survived without his validation and support.
Rosenberg coined the term “gestural abstraction,” meaning, for him, most important is not what gets painted, but how it gets painted; rather than applying paint to a surface in a controlled, premeditated way, gestural painters apply paint intuitively. Beauty was not a requirement for them. Rosenberg’s description of a modern abstract painting” is “a painting about itself.”
Gestural painting is also characterized by vigorous application of paint and expressive brushstrokes. Franz Kline (American, 1910-62) fits that description better than any other artist. He acquired fame in the early 1950s with large canvases onto which he painted black-and-white commercial paint with house painter’s brushes.
Rosenberg writes that Kline became known as an action painter because of his well-expressed energy, emphasizing dynamic movements. For example, “Painting No. 7” (1962, oil on canvas, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York) suggests the full-body movement of the artist as he spontaneously applied the paint, incorporating chance splatters and smearing. His paintings were said to resemble Japanese calligraphy — an affirmation that Kline rejected.
How does the artist’s “moment of creation” make an abstract expressionist painting “art”? Art criticism is not a scientific undertaking. Therefore, the standard to evaluate an abstract work is not on the painter’s side, but depends on the characteristics of the final product — that is, the aesthetic qualities of the painting.
The requisites of good abstract paintings are the same as those of figurative works. Abstraction in art is subject to aesthetic judgment based on: lines, shapes, perspective, light, colors and symmetry. All these elements are taken into account as part of the evaluation as to whether abstract paintings are good or not — as judged by critics, whose analyses of the works follow those elements, and put them in the context of other abstract works. Beauty is back, a requisite repudiated by artists, but present to critics and viewers.
Kline’s paintings are found online in a number of museums. The Whitney Museum of American Art has a small, yet appealing collection of his works spanning his career: from his 1940s pre-abstract phase — “New York Tenements” (1942) and “Cat” (1946-49) — to abstract paintings in color and black and white — three “Untitled” (1951-60), “Composition (1955), “Poem” (1966), “Dahlia” (1959) and “Red Painting” (1961).
In the meantime, don’t expect to see any kids’ or animals’ “abstract paintings” in galleries or museums in the near — or distant — future. They lack that “human touch.”
