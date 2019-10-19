For over 20 years, François Clemmons played the role of Officer Clemmons, the friendly neighborhood policeman, in the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe” on the beloved PBS television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
He was one of the first African-Americans to have a recurring role on a children’s television series, and his presentation as both a beloved neighbor to Mister Rogers and as a respected authority figure has been described as a groundbreaking message in race relations.
No matter how much time goes by, he will always be known as Officer Clemmons, but he was just following a dream, and that’s where it led him.
Gov. Phil Scott will present Clemmons The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, the highest honor presented to an artist by the state of Vermont, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Mahaney Arts Center at Middlebury College.
At his core, Clemmons bleeds music. A Grammy Award-winning opera singer who founded the Harlem Spiritual Ensemble, he’s a composer, arranger, playwright, author, activist and mentor. He’s also emeritus artist-in-residence at Middlebury College, where he’s well known for his performances of “The Star Spangled Banner,” which he sings at basketball games.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon at his home in Middlebury, Clemmons spent two hours tracing back over his life and career, only a brief couple of minutes of which was about his time on the show.
“Hello little baby helloooo,” he says to his tiny terrier Princess, and then to me, “OK, close that door and come over here make yourself at home.” He takes an orange soda from the fridge and walks out to the sun porch.
“I came from a very poor family,” he began. “What we call the other side of the tracks.”
Raised in Youngstown, Ohio, he grew up during the pivotal Civil Rights movement.
“My high school was very segregated,” Clemmons recalled. “White kids were going through one part of the high school, black kids were going through another. I didn’t realize until I was a senior that we were all in the same building. We were not in the same classes.”
Clemmons’ family life offered no refuge. With two alcoholic parents and a stepfather who beat him, he described it as “a nightmare,” and added, “How to extricate myself from that situation became an obsession.”
“I’m sorry if this is a tragic story, but this is what prepared me,” he said. “My stepfather never took ownership of me as a stepson, and I wanted him to love me, and I wanted to love him. It was so painful to be on the outside.”
Clemmons was 12 years old when he saw the movie version of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”
“I had no idea of the impact this musical would have on my singing career,” he says on his website. “There weren’t very many positive images of black people in films in those days.” Twenty years later, Loren Maazel would cast him in the role of Sportin’ Life for the Grammy Award-winning production of the opera.
So, music became Clemmons’ refuge. And he found he had talent to back it up.
Through school programs and church choirs, “By the time I was 16, I discovered that I could sing a song,” Clemmons said. “Well, my dear, it was like I found a gold mine.”
“I had an ability, but my parents never valued that,” Clemmons said. But others took notice.
Garden clubs began hiring him for $20, and he started with the spirituals of pre-Civil War America. He suddenly breaks out into song, belting out on his front porch, “Gonna find me a blue bird,” to demonstrate the kind of songs he sang then. His voice is warm, and effortless.
“I’m a lyric tenor,” he says. “It’s coming from my heart, it’s not something I manufacture.”
When graduation drew near and a guidance counselor sat with him to discuss vocational schools, Clemmons took offense at the assumption he would follow suit.
“I said to her, ‘How in the heck do you know who I am and where I should go to school?’” he recalled. “ ‘Don’t you tell me what I can do with my voice and my music.’ I was not apologizing, and she was stunned.”
Clemmons got into the school he wanted, Oberlin College and Conservatory. He began to notice that the adults who recognized and nurtured his talent were white, which contradicted the fundamental distrust he’d been taught growing up.
“I guess it started with my high school music teacher. I began to surround myself with quite a team. And I did some analysis; these people were all white. I’d been taught to be suspicious.”
“Everybody I saw I was testing,” Clemmons said. “When I got to Fred Rogers I was testing him, too. Oh, honey, I put him through it.”
“I learned to accept sometimes in life,” he said after a long pause, “you pray, and then when it comes you don’t want it, you don’t feel worthy so I had to learn that God was answering my prayer.”
During graduate school, an organist at Third Presbyterian Church where Fred Rogers belonged and supported the music program, was looking for singers. Clemmons joined, and after one particular performance, he recalled, “That church was packed and there wasn’t a dry eye out there. When it was over they lined up from here to Weybridge Street to hug me.”
Fred Rogers was one of the people in line. Clemmons was 24 years old. When Rogers approached him, he was hesitant to play a police officer, from his experiences growing up. But Rogers was a pioneer who used his show as a tool for racial integration, and talked to Clemmons about the positive influence he could have.
“My heart opened as I listened to him,” Clemmons said, and he played the role for more than 20 years.
Today Clemmons is 74, and no matter how much time goes by he will probably always be known for his groundbreaking role as Officer Clemmons. But François Clemmons was just following a dream, and that’s what he continues to do.
This year, Scott named Clemmons as the recipient of The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, the highest honor presented to an artist by the state of Vermont.
