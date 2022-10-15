New Orleans brass band tradition meets Mardi Gras Indian culture in Cha Wa, a Grammy-nominated Crescent City sextet that brings its infectious, funk-fueled street music to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge on Sunday.
It’s a festive and potent sound that’s been dubbed “Funk ‘n’ Feathers” — the name of Cha Wa’s spirited 2016 debut album — in honor of the band’s dance-inducing music and the elaborate attire donned by Mardi Gras Indian members.
The self-described “suits” pay homage to the Mardi Gras Indian tradition and culture that goes back over 250 years in New Orleans, with musical roots that lie in the city’s Sunday brass band parades and centuries-old masking culture.
Named after a traditional Mardi Gras Indian shout that means “we’re comin’ for ya” or “here we come,” Cha Wa performs in support of its third album, last year’s “My People.” The album is a follow-up to 2018’s “Spyboy,” both of which were nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Album.
“My People” is a spirit-lifting set that’s both buoyant and potent, aptly capturing the high-energy street performance vibe while updating the sound with soul, blues and hip-hop flavors. It’s the band’s most ambitious set to date, featuring a couple dozen New Orleans musicians and vocalists, including such guest performers as “Weedie Braimah” and Alvin Youngblood Hart.
“Its sound combines the call-and-response chants of Mardi Gras Indians, wild brass-band revelry, and raw New Orleans funk,” said Chicago Reader of the album, which “overflows with earthy grooves, rowdy group singing, syncopated second-line rhythms, smooth neo-soul, and sophisticated horn arrangements.”
“If you’re looking for musical sunshine with a strong social conscience,” said Under the Radar, “look no further than Cha Wa.”
The loose collective of musicians is anchored by Joe Gelini, the New Orleans-based drummer and bandleader who formed the band in 2014 after graduating from the Berklee College of Music and immersing himself in the storied Mardi Gras Indian culture.
“Mardi Gras Indian songs are inherently songs about freedom,” says Gelini in press materials. “And that struggle is as relevant today as it’s ever been.”
Joining Gelini in the six-piece group is legendary Mardi Gras Indian Honey Bannister on vocals and percussion, TJ Nathan on electric guitar, Tajh Derosier on lead vocals and saxophone, Rik Fletcher on keyboards and Wes Anderson on sousaphone and trombone.
PopMatters describes the band as “a grand gumbo of singing, intoxicating rhythms, and deep funk grooves that are impossible to resist.”
“With the Neville Brothers and the original Meters both long out of commission, the group now carrying the torch of New Orleans street music are Cha Wa,” said the Chicago Reader.
“The band’s recordings can transport a walking parade into your living room, and their restless energy and swagger will bring a crowd to its feet.”
