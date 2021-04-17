A penchant for puns, affection for alliteration and relish for rhymes — G. Richard Ames has always had a way with words. Perhaps it came from sharing a birthdate with William Shakespeare. Or his mother may be right when she observed of his childhood vocabulary that it seemed he brought words with him from another life.
Ames, whose delight in playing with words is infectious, has self diagnosed his verbal condition as Benign Alliterative Rhyming Disorder — acronym BARD.
Next Friday, April 23, Ames and Shakespeare’s shared natal date, Ames’ newest solo show, “It’s Him Material: A G. Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle,” will be presented live online by Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater.
With songs, monologues and punny poems, the show is written and performed by Ames. Celebrating his 51 years, it runs 51 minutes. Ames’s sartorial splendor — so many very cool 1970s shirts — and fabulous props accompany him.
Live-streamed from the Lost Nation Theater stage in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, the show is complete with lighting and sound design. It will be available for viewing throughout the following week.
“We love working with Rick and are really looking forward to this very special event,” said Kim Bent, LNT founding artistic director. “Rick’s material is inspired by his life. It’s always surprising, and it’s always funny and clever.”
“Rick’s verbal skills are off the charts, whether he is creating and writing it down or riffing something that happens to rhyme,” added Kathleen Keenan, LNT producing artistic director. “People will really get to know him and get to experience his sense of humor. It will be very fun for people to hear him telling his stories and singing his songs. Everybody knows he’s got a beautiful voice, too.”
Vermont audiences know Ames well as an actor. As a theater and English major at Saint Michael’s College in the 1990s, he played 80 roles there in four years. In 2004, he first performed with Lost Nation in Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and her Children,” directed by the late Andrew Doe, and has been back in 15 other plays and countless special events.
In 1999, Ames was first at QuarryWorks Theater in Adamant — he has been there many summers in productions from “Mr. President” to “101 in the Shade” to 2019’s “Wildcat.” At Burlington’s Lyric Theatre, Ames was a memorable Harry Bright in “Mamma Mia” and was rehearsing as Miss Agatha Trunchbull when “Matilda” was sidelined in 2020 by COVID-19.
An actor, singer and dancer, Ames qualifies his triple threat credentials.
“If you think typographically. I’m an actor in all capitals, large font. I’m a singer with capital S, smaller font. I’m a dancer in all lower case smallest font,” Ames said with a laugh.
“When I’m performing my own work I’m still all those things. But then I’m primarily a storyteller. We all as actors and performers are storytellers, but now I’m telling my own stories, and most are from my life,” Ames said.
From school days, Ames has been writing. Early influences were Dr. Seuss, Mr. Rogers and Ames’ father who sang little ditties to him. Later on, Ames turned to Stephen Sondheim and Cole Porter.
Ames has always been drawn to rhyming lyric poems rather than free verse. His monologues are accounts of events in his life or at least start with real events. He is conscientious in telling his audiences which are exactly as they happened and which are embellished.
In 2016, Ames produced a show for Burlington’s Off Center for the Dramatic Arts when unforeseen glitches interfered.
“I said, well, let’s put up some of my own work that I’ve been writing for years. Why am I writing it if not to perform it,” Ames recalled.
For that first show and ever since, musician friends wrote and recorded arrangements to accompany his lyrics, contributions he profoundly appreciates.
On a short timeline, “Out of My Head: An Eclectic Collection Mined from the Mind of G. Richard Ames,” was on stage. He reprised the collection at QuarryWorks in August 2017, and in 2018 presented his sequel there, “Into My Head: A Unique Excavation of the Freak Imagination of G. Richard Ames.”
In 2019, he performed “Word G. Ames: The Tenacity, Veracity, Ferocity, Luminosity, Verbosity and Virtuosity (with a paucity of atrocity, morosity, monstrosity and viscosity) of G. Richard Ames” at Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center. He recently co-starred with Erin McIntyre in two one-act plays based on his experiences, “The Remaining Hostage” and “Take Your Hate Out of Our State!”
In “It’s Him Material,” Ames brings together earlier songs and stories, some changed up a bit, and three new ones. Given these times, he has particularly had an eye to keeping it light and upbeat. There will be plenty of shirts and props and toys on stage. In one piece, “Stuff Enough?” he reflects on his collections:
Oh, I border on being a hoarder,
A sociological, illogical, psychological disorder;
Something’s wrong with my mind,
With this song and each find ...
Yes, you’ve hit it, I’ll admit it, into my cassette recorder.
