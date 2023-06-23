Fairies and pirates, wannabe actors and risk averse policemen, ancient aristocrats and a modern major general, and plenty of lovers — get ready for mix-ups, meddling and happy endings as Unadilla Theatre in Marshfield opens its 40th community theater season with two all-time stage favorites.

Beginning June 29, Unadilla Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance.” The shows are on stage concurrently in Unadilla’s two theaters — the original proscenium stage Unadilla Theatre in a sheep barn and in the more recent arena style Festival Theater.

mgow@gmavt.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0