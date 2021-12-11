Boston blues trio GA-20 and Massachusetts-based one-man band the Suitcase Junket — aka Rutland native Matt Lorenz — team up for a potent blues-driven double-header at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge Dec. 18.
GA-20
Named after a vintage Gibson amplifier, GA-20, which formed in 2018, is led by blues legend Charlie Musselwhite’s longtime guitarist Matt Stubbs and vocalist/guitarist Pat Faherty with Tim Carman on drums.
The powerhouse trio quickly began to draw a following and signed with acclaimed soul/R&B label Colemine Records, which releasing its debut album, “Lonely Soul,” in 2019 to widespread acclaim. The album premiered in the #2 position on the Billboard Blues Chart.
GA-20 performs in support of a new album, “GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It … You Might Like It!” a tribute to the late Chicago blues great Hound Dog Taylor. Released in August, the album landed at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Blues Album Chart in September.
“We feel a strong connection to the unique setup of two guitars and drums with no bass,” said Stubbs in a news releases, “and we all have massive appreciation of Hound Dog’s raw and no-frills sound. It’s essentially what we try to do as a band.”
“If you care to know how a rowdy 1950s Chicago jook-joint sounded, GA-20are here to help,” said the Guardian of the album. “They keep things simple and fierce; scything, growling riffs, driving grooves and defiant vocals.”
American Songwriter called it “sweat-soaked, rough and tumble, relentless blues,” adding: “It’s a non-stop party highlighting not just Taylor’s music but GA-20’s powerful approach.”
And Downbeat called it “10 tracks of hard-driving blues-rock that feels more like early White Stripes at its loosest than something you’d hear at a daytime blues fest.”
The Suitcase Junket
Lorenz, 38, who grew up outside of Rutland in Cavendish, describes the Suitcase Junket as a “throat-singing, slide-guitar-playing one-man band”; “no loops or special effects, just one guy making a racket with homemade foot-drums, a beater guitar, a pile of songs and a mouth.”
Now based in Western Massachusetts, the singer-songwriter-guitarist-percussionist — who NPR called “a master of musical imagination” — started the Suitcase Junket in 2009 “with the desire to make one person sound like many.”
The Suitcase Junket — the name is a nod to his longtime love of collecting old suitcases, including one that serves as his bass drum — performs in support of his sixth album, “The End is New.”
Released in late 2020, the album was produced by trusted friend, producer and Los Lobos saxophonist Steve Berlin, and released by BMG’s new Americana label Renew Records. Lorenz calls the album, which addresses everything from our obsession with social media to climate change with a decidedly personal approach, “a doom-folk love letter for the earth and us” in the liner notes.
“I told Steve I wanted to make a doom-folk record,” said Lorenz in a news release. “There’s a heavy mix of hope and desperation in the sounds and lyrically I was trying to be a mirror to society using truth, myth, confessions and stories.”
The album “feels novel for the Suitcase Junket,” said the Boston Herald, adding: “That wild energy, that punk-folk-gothic-busker-at-the-end-of-the-world vibe remains. But Lorenz has found fresh ways to channel his aesthetic.”
