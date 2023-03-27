Farm Boy Review

Calvin Dillard (Henry Woodard) shares a bittersweet moment with Mary (Grace Woodruff), just before being shipped out to the World War II battlefields of Belgium, in George Woodard’s new film “The Farm Boy.”

 Courtesy Hanging Mudflap Productions

George Woodard’s new film “The Farm Boy” is a celebration of Vermont storytelling. Loosely based on his parents’ loves, the tale tells of a young rural Vermont boy who must leave the farm, and his newfound love, to fight for his country in Europe during World War II. Facing both personal and life-and-death challenges in Belgium, he returns home a man at ease with himself.

What makes “The Farm Boy” so irresistible are the authentic Vermont humor and rich characters beautifully portrayed by a largely amateur local cast. What makes the film compelling is the powerful human story, brimming with an authentic adventure mix of terrorizing adventure, as well as humor and love.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

