Lou Kosma, the Vermont Philharmonic’s music director since 1999, will conduct the state’s oldest community orchestra in “German Romantics” April 29 in Randolph and April 30 in Barre.

 Jim Lowe / Staff file photo/

The Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra, is celebrating its 64th year with a program that showcases the entire orchestra and features familiar symphonic masterpieces of the Romantic era.

“The orchestra’s really enjoying the program,” explains Lou Kosma, music director since 1999. “It is a program that includes the full orchestra most of the time.”

