A new production of Gershwin’s great American opera “Porgy and Bess” will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to the screen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
With music by George Gershwin and a libretto by DuBose and Dorothy Heyward and Ira Gershwin, “Porgy and Bess” explores the relationships among members of a close-knit community in 1920s South Carolina. The score is infused with timeless melodies that have become standards of the Great American Songbook, including “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin” and “My Man’s Gone Now.”
Eric Owens and Angel Blue sing the title roles, with conductor David Robertson on the podium. The cast for James Robinson’s staging, featuring new choreography by Camille A. Brown, also includes Golda Schultz and Janai Brugger as the young mother Clara, Ryan Speedo Green as her husband Jake, Frederick Ballentine as drug dealer Sportin’ Life, Latonia Moore as the religious Serena, Alfred Walker as the brutal stevedore Crown, and Denyce Graves as Maria, the matriarch of Catfish Row.
In Middlebury, Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15 p.m. with refreshments sponsored by the Opera Company of Middlebury.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $22, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903 or go online to www.paramountvt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.