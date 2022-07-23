Inaugurated last summer at the lively Stowe Mountain Resort après spot, Spruce Peak Village, the Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series is back with another compelling lineup.
The series, which kicked off June 30 with lauded Nashville troubadour Rayland Baxter, is once again presenting topnotch acts throughout the summer at the WhistlePig Pavilion, culminating with a closing show Sept. 1 by Nashville-based folk-pop group The Lone Bellow.
“We are thrilled to welcome this spectacular lineup of artists to Spruce Peak this summer,” said Kendal Daiger, Spruce Peak’s director of marketing and producer of the series, in a news release.
“Over the past two years, we’ve built a pretty amazing and intimate live music experience in a most spectacular setting.”
Here’s a look at the remaining concerts in this year’s series:
July 28: Deer Tick
The standout roots rock band from Providence, Rhode Island makes a rare area appearance in support of its 2021 album, “Live at Fort Adams.”
“Led by the intimate songwriting and ragged but tender vocals of John McCauley,” according to the All Music Guide, Deer Tick headlined the 2018 Waking Windows festival in Winooski one year after delivering a potent set of companion albums, the acoustic “Vol. 1” and electric “Vol. 2.”
The Boston Globe called the albums “the rare double helping that doesn’t feel excessive or bloated,” adding: “They’ve got the tunes, whether they’re acoustic or electric is beside the point.”
“The records aren’t epic returns to form that beg to be lauded,” said Exclaim. “Rather, they feel like four guys remembering how much fun it is to make good music.”
New York City indie-rock band Lightning Bug opens the show in support of its 2021 album on Fat Possum Records, “A Color of the Sky.”
Aug. 4: Ruston Kelly
Perhaps best known for his marriage to standout Nashville singer Kacey Musgraves, and their divorce in 2020, the Nashville-based folk-pop-rock artist performs in support of his 2020 sophomore album “Shape & Destroy.”
A follow-up to his 2018 debut studio album for Rounder Records, “Dying Star,” “Shape & Destroy” captures his experience maintaining sobriety and facing his longtime drug-abuse demons.
Paste called “Shape & Destroy” “a deep dive into personal transformation,” adding: “Where ‘Dying Star’ offered only glimmers of hope that Kelly’s garden would someday flourish, ‘Shape & Destroy’ is a modestly verdant landscape as far as the eye can see.”
Burlington singer-songwriter extraordinaire Kat Wright and her trio open the show.
Aug. 18: Jamestown Revival
Self-described purveyors of “back porch folk-rock” and “Southern & Garfunkel” duo from Austin, Texas, Jamestown Revival is longtime friends and bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance.
Formed over a decade ago, the dynamic duo performs in support of its stellar fourth album, “Young Man,” released in January.
Acoustic Guitar called it a “masterpiece,” adding: “They’ve left their country-rock tendencies aside for the moment, emphasizing their folkier, quiet side, which allows their sublime and truly glorious vocal blend to shine even more than usual.”
“Jamestown Revival offer keen insights into everyday life and translate their observations into wonderful music,” said PopMatters about the album.
“Whether they are crooning about the howling of coyotes and skipping stones or celebrating the camaraderie at a dive bar and the difficult labor of keeping love alive and growing, Jamestown Revival know that getting older can mean getting better.”
“I hope that this album transports people because it’s like a time capsule,” says Clay in press materials. “It felt like we were doing what we were meant to do.”
Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg opens the show in advance of his forthcoming album, “Keep it Up, Kid,” scheduled for release in December.
Sept. 1: The Lone Bellow
Formed over a decade ago in Brooklyn by three Southern transplants and longtime friends, the now Nashville-based band delivers insanely catchy songs and a soaring country-soul sound that can rock hard while serving up gut-wrenching lyrics, gorgeous melodies and goosebump-inducing vocal harmonies.
A standout on the folk-pop scene practically since its inception, the Lone Bellow performs in support of its fourth album, “Half Moon Light,” released in 2020.
“The Lone Bellow stands as one of the most consistent bands of the last 20 years,” said American Songwriter. “Across ‘Half Moon Light,’ the trio ventures outside their usual musical box … to provide richer, poppier and bolder textures. Yet it is never at the expense of their lyrical bite.”
“These three-part harmonies and killer songwriting mix light and dark to muster a complex ode to memory,” said Glide, “a call for hope, and an exercise in empathy, yet the overriding result is joyous.”
Opening the show is Maine-based singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick, performing in support of his ninth studio album, “Back Roads,” an all-acoustic set released last year.
