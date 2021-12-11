Music critics of The Times Argus/Rutland Herald offer recommendations of best popular music Vermont has produced this year for holiday gifts.
Pete’s Posse: ‘Ya Know, Ya Never Know’
The talented trad/roots trio Pete’s Posse released a double album of instrumentals and songs, “Ya Know, Ya Never Know,” highlighting the band’s growing stylistic repertoire and each member’s expanding musical skills. This CD is a tour de force of traditional music with 23 songs, and over 100 minutes of music. It’s available from www.petesposse.com online.
Mark LeGrand: ‘A Twenty Year Retrospective 1997-2017’
Montpelier’s country musician singer/songwriter Mark LeGrand released a 17 track, retrospective CD. It’s by no means a coda to his career, but should be a welcome addition to his recorded work or an invitation to those unfamiliar with this talented performer. Go online to www.marklegrand.com for your copy.
Doug Riley: ‘Nostalgia Café’
Riley plays music of the Celtic lands Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Nova Scotia and some from England. In the nine tracks and 33 minutes of music we get to hear such song staples as “O, are Ye Sleepin Maggie?” “Jack Haggerty” and “Blow the Candle’s Out.” Riley sings, fiddles, plays guitar, and cittern. It’s available at www.doug-riley.net online.
Chicky Stolz: ‘Camp Recording #4’
Chicky Stolz’ “Camp Recording #4” is an album of indie rock songs, seven in all and 30 minutes plus of music. The songs are beat-oriented with lots of electric guitar, keyboard, drums and percussion. It’s available at chickystoltz.bandcamp.com
Bow Thayer: ‘The Zen of Snug’
The title “The Zen of Snug” is suggestive of the material Bow Thayer explores as he tries to make sense of a world that is spinning out of control with political and health upheaval, and the concerns we have and how to find togetherness in this time of great division. Fans will find the music and instrumentation much more familiar and conventional than recent forays into jazz and improvisational work. You can get it at bowthayer.bandcamp.com online.
Karen McFeeters” ‘Bonfire’
A great singer, Karen McFeeters and her producer/multi-instrumentalist Colin McCaffrey have created an excellent 12-song set of tunes. The CD “Bonfire” covers a range of styles from contemporary folk, pop, bluegrass and themes of courage, love, and hope. It’s available at www.karenmcfeeters.com online.
Saints & Liars: 'These Times'
With the lead voice of Jed Hughes growling and rumbling its way through 11 tracks, a resonator guitar providing lead lines and a bass-drum combo pounding out a solid rhythm, Saints & Liars has produced an impressive recording in the Americana-Country category. Get it at saintsandliars.com online.
Babehoven: ‘Nastavi, Calliope’
Maya Bon, and her musical cohort Ryan Alpert have collaborated on a seven song EP that explores the sadness, confusion and apparent misery that Bon, the singer-songwriter, needed to express through music. Bon who goes under the name Babehoven, seems so unhappy that one wants to hug her tightly and tell her the world just isn’t that bad, and things will get better. It’s at babehoven.bandcamp.com online.
Dave Richardson: ‘Palms to Pines’
Singer-songwriter Dave Richardson is an optimist who apparently is in love with his partner, his home, garden and his place in life. The songs on “Palms To Pines” reflect positivity and an upbeat look at life. Find it at dave-richardson.bandcamp.com online.
‘Lost Master Tapes Of WDEV Radio’s 55th Anniversary Concert’
Fans of WDEV Radio may remember the original 55th Anniversary concert from 1986. This 67-minute album is a stroll down a 1980s memory lane featuring Banjo Dan & the Mid-Nite Plowboys, Jon Gailmor, Coco & The Lonesome Road Band, Rick Norcross and The Nashfull Ramblers; and The Legendary Doc Williams & The WDEV Blue Seal Radio Rangers are featured. Order from WDEV.
Rabbi David Fainsilber: ‘Hashkiveinu’
“Hashkiveinu” highlights the growing trend to recast traditional Jewish liturgical music into a more modern form, accessible to both older and younger Jews. Stowe Rabbi David Fainsilber is one of three rabbis who collaborated on this project, available from The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe; call 802-253-1800.
Raphael Groten: ‘Happily Ever Now’
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Raphael Groten produced an album of children’s music that adults will also find entertaining. Groten, who goes by “G’Raph” says this CD “Happily Ever Now” is “dedicated to the cultivation of kindness, joy, love, living in the present moment, and the art of having fun NOW!” He might also say that children’s music need not be simplified to the point of idiocy, nor be musically banal and genre neutral. Find it at www.raphaelgroten.com online.
Raphael Groten: ‘Potential’
The music presented in the 14 tracks will lower your blood pressure and be helpful in doing yoga or meditation. Consider Raphael Groten’s “Potential” an aural pill meant to calm the nerves during these difficult times. It’s at www.raphaelgroten.com online.
Cummings-Sutherland-Kolodner: ‘The Birds’ Flight’
Old time music meets traditional Scottish music with a heavy emphasis on the pipes helping make the connection between the two a strong one, in “The Birds’s Flight” by Tim Cummings, Pete Sutherland and Brad Kolodner.
The Robinsons: ‘Cabot Old Time Jam Session’
“Cabot Old Time Jam Session” Repertoire Vol. 1,” by Dana and Susan Robinson,is a lively set of music that one can listen to and learn from if one is a budding old time player. Dana is the fiddler, guitarist and bassist and lead singer. Sue is the banjo player and harmony vocalist. The music is joyous, foot–tapping and danceable. If you love fiddle music, then this is for you. Go to www.cabotarts.org online.
Marcus & Sanders: ‘Garden Dreams’
“Garden Dreams” melds local poetry with piano music. Aaron Marcus’ knowledge of musical styles is vast, with forays in classical, light jazz, folk and world music. Add the spoken voice of Sam Sanders and the poetry of several Vermonters to this recording and we have a listening experience that is musically and vocally fairly unique to the Vermont recorded sound stage.
