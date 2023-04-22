Faignant

Members of Rutland’s Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre preparing for the world premiere of “Going Up the Country,” the Foley-Peterson musical play based on the book by Yvonne Daley, April 28-May 7 at West Rutland Town Hall.

 Photo by Kim Moyer

What do you get when you mix an older generation with a younger generation and the promise of wide-open land? The “hippie invasion” in Vermont in the 1960s and 1970s inspired a book by a local author, and the premiere of the stage version of “Going Up the Country,” opens at West Rutland Town Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, running through May 6, presented by Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre.

The book’s author, the late Yvonne Daley, was part of the counterculture movement herself and lived it firsthand. She moved to Vermont in 1967 from city burnout to growing her own food and wrote “Going Up the Country” in 2018. It shares the perspectives of more than 100 Vermonters in interviews she did across the state. At its center is the surprising dynamic that unfolded between the Vermonters and the newcomers.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.