Noteworthy Vermont natives Grace Potter and Anaïs Mitchell each received two Grammy Award nominations last week, Potter for her October 2019 album “Daylight” and Mitchell — who last year took home a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for “Hadestown” — for her work with new indie-folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman.
Potter, 37, is nominated for Best Rock Album for “Daylight,” her second solo album, and for Best Rock Performance, for the album’s title track.
Other nominees for Best Rock Album include Fontaines D.C., Michael Kiwanuka, Sturgill Simpson and The Strokes. For Best Rock Performance, she goes against Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim and Brittany Howard.
Potter’s seventh album and first for the Fantasy label following four releases on Hollywood Records, “Daylight” is a triumphant return to form that taps into her earliest musical roots as a prodigious young artist in Waitsfield. (Potter now splits her time between Southern California and Vermont.)
A follow-up to Potter’s 2015 solo debut “Midnight,” “Daylight was well worth the wait. A return to her roots-rock glory, “Daylight” soars on the strength of cathartic anthems, heartfelt confessionals, and a sense of liberation and honesty that’s downright refreshing.
Potter performed two sold-out shows with a scaled-down version of her band in August at the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience in Essex Junction. Last month, she joined U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Higher Ground co-owner Alex Crothers outside the South Burlington live music venue. The trio discussed the Save Our Stages Act, legislation that Welch has proposed that would put $15 billion into a live-music-venue grant program.
Bonny Light Horseman is nominated for Best Folk Album for its gorgeous eponymous debut album, released in January, joining the late Leonard Cohen, Laura Marling, The Secret Sisters and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. The group is also nominated for Best American Roots Performance for its song “Deep in Love,” along with Brittany Howard, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples, the late John Prine and Black Pumas.
Besides Mitchell, the band includes Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats) and Josh Kaufman (The National, Hiss Golden Messenger).
Formed last year after a performance at the 2018 Eaux Claires festival in Wisconsin, at the invitation of festival co-founders Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of the National, the premise of the project involves putting a new spin on traditional folk songs from the British Isles.
“We wanted to rework old songs but not in a ‘research project’ way,” said Mitchell of the group in press materials. “The emotions, the feeling of momentousness, the openness … we wanted everything to be wide open.”
“This is classic folk that shimmers with a vitality and determination so hypnotic and cohesive, it seems like they wrote these selections themselves,” said American Songwriter. And Paste called it “truly spellbinding” and “a folk album whose influences span the centuries and the continents, but whose core is so very of-this-moment.”
Mitchell, 39, who has now been nominated for four Grammy Awards, won last year in the Best Musical Theater Album category for her Vermont-born Broadway show, “Hadestown.”
A native of New Haven in Addison County who now lives in Brooklyn, Mitchell was recently included in Time magazine’s prestigious “The 100 Most Influential People of 2020.”
The 63rd Grammy Awards will be announced on Jan. 31, with Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” hosting the annual event “recognizing excellence in music released in late 2019 and 2020.”
