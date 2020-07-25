Both Mad River Valley-born singer-songwriter Grace Potter and popular Castleton-born rock band Twiddle had their respective Burlington festival plans dashed this summer. But both will still bring their live shows for multiple-night runs at the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience in Essex Junction.
Potter’s Aug. 8 and 9 performances will be her first in her home state since a free late-November show at Killington Resort, as part of the Killington World Cup. And nearly a year after headlining the ninth edition of her Grand Point North festival in September.
Potter’s 2019 album, “Daylight,” released in October, was her seventh and first for the Fantasy label following four releases on Hollywood Records. Quite possibly her best album yet, the album marked a triumphant return to form that tapped into her earliest musical roots as a prodigious young artist in Waitsfield.
This year’s Grand Point North — now firmly established as one of Vermont’s marquee music events — was scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary in September at Burlington’s Waterfront Park but has been postponed until Sept. 11-12, 2021.
Twiddle, which also performed at the Killington World Cup in early December, will play Aug. 14-16 at the Drive-In Experience. The Aug. 16 show was added after Aug. 14 and 15 quickly sold out.
The band’s 5th annual Tumble Down festival, scheduled for July 24-25 at Burlington’s Waterfront Park, was canceled.
