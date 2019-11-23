Mad River Valley-born singer-songwriter Grace Potter is back in a big way with a stellar new album. “Daylight,” released last month, is quite possibly her best set yet, a triumphant return to form that taps into her earliest musical roots as a prodigious young artist in Waitsfield.
Potter, 36, returns two months after headlining the ninth edition of her Grand Point North festival in Burlington, playing a free show Nov. 30 at the Killington World Cup.
This year’s Grand Point North was her second since the birth of her son, Sagan Potter Valentine, in early 2018, and her divorce from drummer Matt Burr. Potter divulged her pregnancy at the 2017 fest, and revealed her engagement to Los Angeles producer Eric Valentine, who produced her 2015 album, “Midnight.”
“Daylight” is Potter’s seventh album and first for the Fantasy label, following four releases on Hollywood Records.
“I know I’ve kept everyone waiting a long time for this one,” says Potter in the liner notes, thanking her “amazing fans for being so patient” and also thanking Valentine. “I’m so glad I met you,” she says, adding: “This album is our story.”
The album was well worth the wait. A return to her roots-rock glory, “Daylight” soars on the strength of cathartic anthems, heartfelt confessionals, and a sense of liberation and honesty that’s downright refreshing.
Conjuring the spirit of her classic early albums like 2004’s “Original Soul,” “Daylight” marks a return of Potter’s unfettered creativity she says she felt upon first discovering songwriting.
“I really dug back into the roots of my creativity,” she says in press materials. “When I was 12 or 13, I would sneak away to write songs because I didn’t want anyone to hear me baring all.”
It’s an emphatic and assured statement about the past four years of her life, which she calls “a time of techtonic life changes.”
“I had just pulled the ripcord on my whole life,” she says. “It was an incredibly jarring, private experience. It was a very gradual process of re-framing music and its purpose in my life. So when I finally started writing songs again, I did it for me.
“This album is about being able to take complete ownership of your feelings, without any anger or hate or shame,” she adds. “And that can be absolutely terrifying. But once you get to the other side, it’s exhilarating. It’s the feeling of knowing that you’re finally home.”
Partly recorded in Potter’s Topanga Canyon, California garage and living room, the album mostly came to life through a series of live-to-tape sessions at Valentine’s Hollywood studio, Barefoot Recording.
Opener “Love is Love” is a catchy and poignant slow-burner buoyed by horns and the stunning vocal work of Jess Wolfe and Holly Lessing, of indie-pop band Lucius, who performed with Potter at Grand Point North. The celebrated singers enhance four other songs on the album, including such standouts as the soulful “Back to Me” and the heart-wrenching yet gorgeous “Please,” one of several songs with Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fame on keyboards.
Other highlights include the anthemic acoustic-based serenade “Every Heartbeat,” the soulful and aching “Shout it Out,” and the vintage roots-rock vibe of instant classic “Everyday Love.”
“I started writing music again because there were things I needed to say and feel,” says Potter of the album. “While living in Topanga, I was able to let music become an organic part of just living and being.
“It is, in some ways, a return to the creative comfort of the naïve teenage beginnings when I was first discovering my voice. I rebuilt everything from the ground up, with only the need to serve whatever feels right for my voice, my heart and my soul.”
