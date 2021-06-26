The bad news: The 10th anniversary edition of Grace Potter’s Grand Point North festival, which was scheduled to return to Burlington Waterfront Park Sept. 11-12, has been canceled.
The good news for Potter fans: In lieu of Grand Point North, the Vermont-born, California-based singer and songwriter will instead perform with her band Sept. 10 and 11 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green Series. Both shows will feature a “full fan all-request setlist,” said Potter via a Wednesday video announcement.
The Waitsfield native, who recently turned 38, said she is “deeply saddened” to cancel this year’s fest.
“The truth is that it takes an incredible amount of effort and human energy and luck for a festival to go as well as Grand Point North usually does,” she said. “And I just didn’t want to do anything other than the best thing I could do.”
A Wednesday news release from Higher Ground, which presents both Grand Point North and the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series, echoed the sentiment.
“We’ve been scrambling ever since receiving the Reopening Guidance from the State of Vermont to pull together the festival, but it’s become clear that we just can’t do in three months what normally takes 12 months of planning.”
“Too many sacrifices would have to be made,” states the release. “Our focus now is on making GPNFest 2022 the best version it can be.”
The September shows will be Potter’s first at Shelburne Museum since her landmark Labor Day weekend headline concert at the idyllic outdoor venue in 2006 with her former band, the Nocturnals, months after the band signed with major label Hollywood Records.
Opening the Sept. 10 show is Bailen, a rising New York City-based trio of siblings that “blend folk-rock and more streamlined pop influences with strong three-part vocal harmonies,” according to the All Music Guide. Powerhouse Rochester, New York-based soul singer Danielle Ponder opens the Sept. 11 show.
“I can’t wait to be in Vermont making music with the Daylights again,” Potter said, referring to her current band. “And I can’t wait for Grand Point North to come back in 2022.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
