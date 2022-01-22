Formed over 20 years ago, five-piece Michigan group Greensky Bluegrass brings a rock sensibility to its bluegrass-based sound.
Now a powerhouse bluegrass group that routinely sells out sizable venues wherever it goes, the kickin’ quintet — Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass) and Paul Hoffman (mandolin) — makes a stop at The Flynn Wednesday in support of its eighth album, “Stress Dreams,” released yesterday on Thirty Tigers.
Partly recorded at Guilford Sound in southern Vermont, “Stress Dreams” is a follow-up to Greensky’s 2019 album, “All For Money,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart.
Co-produced with frequent collaborator and old friend Dominic Davis (best known as Jack White’s bassist) and wizard engineer Glenn Brown, “Stress Dreams” finds Greensky sounding better than ever on the nearly 70-minute set.
“It didn’t feel like we were squeezing this project into the schedule,” says Devol in a news release. “The lack of gigs gave us the freedom to get together solely to work on this. It was a relaxed environment. There wasn’t the pressure of time; the songs got space to breathe.”
“And I feel worthless without a purpose / Until I can sing for you,” sings Hoffman on his pretty and telling tune, “Until I Sing.” Ditto another Hoffman-penned song, “Grow Together” which showcases the band’s impressive instrumental prowess and tight-knit chemistry.
Other standouts include the super infectious “New and Improved,” the buoyant closer “Reasons to Stay,” and especially the epic 8-minute title track, written by Devol, which rides a mesmerizing/spellbinding 6/8 time signature and gorgeous organ and piano work by Holly Bowling (Ghost Light, Phil Lesh) to great effect.
“There’s a circular pattern to being stressed and repeating your thought process,” says Devol of the song in a news release. “In our job, we operate with some level of predictability. Once the pandemic hit, we didn’t know when we would see each other and play again. Now we are playing again, but we don’t know if it’s going to be taken away in a moment’s notice.”
“It gives added value to the present moment,” adds Devol. “To make music with my friends for five weeks was such a gift. A lot of the album speaks to this.”
Opening the show is acclaimed Virginia-based new grass band Infamous Stringdusters, performing in advance of its forthcoming album, “Toward the Fray,” scheduled for release in February. The album is a follow-up to its Grammy-nominated 2021 release, “A Tribute to Bill Monroe.”
The Grammy-nominated quintet, formed 15 years ago in Nashville, has become one of the preeminent groups on the contemporary bluegrass scene on the strength of its solid songwriting and renowned live shows.
