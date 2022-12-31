BMAC

Vessna Scheff: “Dooryard Gardens Pt. 2: Party in the Kitchen” (2022), mixed media installation.

 Courtesy Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

BRATTLEBORO — In “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” a group exhibition on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, feelings come first, both in terms of emotional responses and tactile experiences.

“Feeling is a mode of study through which we can understand both our internal and external experiences,” writes Michael Jevon Demps, BMAC exhibit’s curator, in a statement accompanying the exhibit.

