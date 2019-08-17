Peter Neri’s third album, “Rough Edges,” reveals a guitarist with excellent technique and an interest in a variety of musical styles and influences.
Neri says he’s influenced by guitarists Eric Clapton, Eliot Fisk, Jimi Hendrix, Chet Atkins, Keola Beamer and Michael Hedges, among others. That’s quite a diversity of musical styles and guitar technicians, but on this album he handles the variety well.
We also heard a bit of Leo Kottke and John Fahey and the American primitive style, especially in the opening title track, which leads off this nine-track, all-too-brief 27-minute CD.
Neri is a fingerstyle guitarist who uses alternate tunings on his three guitars. His approach on these self-penned instrumentals is to vary the themes in each track, similar to how a classical composer might write a melody. He’s also got a sense of humor, as in track two, “The Sad, Sad Demise of the Underwood 5,” in which he types in synch with the guitar track. On the final track, “Moonshine in the Gas Tank,” he adds car sounds to the song.
Neri covers a lot of musical ground here from blues to Celtic to new age, and shows his facility in each style of music. Producer Spencer Lewis, who has been recording his own music for decades, shows a real knack for getting the right sounds out of the guitars Neri plays. This album has a pristine sound quality.
Perhaps the lone issue for this writer is that there is too much musical diversity in the material. In trying to explore the many styles of guitar and music that he plays, Neri never concentrates on one style. I’d like to hear an album of bluesy music, or new-age impressionism or Celtic melodies from this very talented musician. A sampler is fine, but a singular body of material would add greater depth to the listening experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.