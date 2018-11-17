If you know the band Guster, it might not come as a surprise that it used to perform a medley of Lionel Richie songs at some of its early shows. Or that frontman Ryan Miller hosts two TV series on Vermont PBS called “Bardo” and “Makin’ Friends with Ryan Miller,” in which he interviews musicians and artists and strives to make “high-functioning weirdo” friends.
These are the kind of facts you find on the eclectic band’s website, listed as Guster Fact #113 and #148. But, it makes sense in the context of the band’s eclectic background.
“We all came from three really different musical backgrounds,” front man Ryan Miller told Mashable. “Whereas most bands start with ‘Oh, I love Velvet Underground and television, so we should start a band together.’ We really came from very different backgrounds. Brian was really into this jam band from Connecticut called Max Creek. I was sort of raised fully on The Cure, Depeche Mode and The Smiths — the sort of beginnings of that kind of rock.”
The four-man band has been around for more than two decades, thanks to a devoted fan base that appreciates its willingness to connect in witty onstage banter, and a blog that’s been updated regularly for years.
Killington Resort is bringing Guster to the mountain, plus an all-star lineup of athletes and musicians including Paul Oakenfold, KT Tunstall and Michael Franti, for a series of free concerts and ski races Nov. 23-25 for the Killington Cup.
Guster started in the early 1990s and broke into the musical mainstream in 1999 with its third album “Lost and Gone Forever,” featuring the single “Fa Fa,” which made it onto the Adult Top 40. Seven albums later, the band has a unique set list, in part because it hasn’t been afraid to experiment.
“The whole reason we even wrote songs is because none of us knew where to start,” Miller said. “Our Venn diagram of musical interests didn’t overlap at all. There were no songs that all three of us knew. So, we were like, ‘Well, why don’t we just write some of our own songs, and then play them together?’ The whole thing sort of started as this very organic, bottom-up thing. There was no grand manifesto of what we were going to sound like, or what kind of tunes we wanted to write. We were just three dudes who met on the first day of school and said, ‘Let’s just make some music together.’” Their new album comes out Jan. 18, and two singles have been released from it that you can hear in their show Sunday, Nov. 25.
Courtney DiFiore, public relations and social media manager at Killington-Pico Ski Resort, said, “Our primary goal in hosting the World Cup at Killington is to generate excitement amongst the North East for skiing and riding. The music performances enhance the experience, so we choose music acts that appeal to a broad demographic in an effort to bring this event to as many people as we can.”
Musical highlights throughout the weekend include Paul Oakenfold on Friday, and KT Tunstall and Michael Franti on Saturday, amid a weekend packed with events including an opening parade with Vermont youth ski racers, Giant Slalom Races and much more.
