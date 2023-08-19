Shakespeare in the Woods will return to Manchester for the third year of its radical and unique look at the greatest playwright in the history of the English language. The New York-Vermont professional company will bring new insights to tragedy and comedy, “Hamlet” and “The Tempest,” performed in repertory Aug. 23 to Sept. 10 at the Northshire Civic Center-Riley Rink.

“This dual show season will examine themes of loss and restoration, revenge, mercy, political order and the natural world, and more,” explains Katharine Maness, the company’s founding artistic director and producer.

