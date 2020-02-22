“Agrippina,” George Frederic Handel’s tale of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome, arrives at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury Feb. 29, and Rutland’s Paramount Theatre March 8, both at 1 p.m. In Middlebury, Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15.
Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato stars as the controlling, power-hungry Agrippina, with Harry Bicket conducting. Sir David McVicar’s production ingeniously reframes the action of this black comedy about the abuse of power to “the present,” where it should loudly resonate.
The all-star cast features mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Agrippina’s son and future emperor Nerone, soprano Brenda Rae as the seductive Poppea, countertenor Lestyn Davies as the ambitious officer Ottone, and bass Matthew Rose as the weary emperor Claudius. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to more than 2,200 theaters in more than 70 countries worldwide.
This early Italian opera of Handel was a success that secured the composer’s international reputation and played a large role in paving the way for his lucrative and high-profile subsequent career in London. While he continued to develop artistically for the next 50 years, Handel’s entire life’s genius is perfectly evident in this first great operatic accomplishment. Even today, the issues at stake in Agrippina — the power plays, sexual politics, and cults of personality played out against a fickle public — continue to resonate.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students (plus applicable fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $25, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.