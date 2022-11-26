Handel’s “Messiah” has become perhaps the world’s most universal Christmas musical tradition. Here, annual performances attract crowds annually in Barre, Montpelier and Rutland. And this year promises something new — “Messiah” with a Mozart accent.

“They come out because it’s tradition — they’ve done it every year for the last 70-plus years,” Alastair Stout, who is conducting the work in Rutland, once said in an interview. “I think they come out because they’re excited about the stories. For me, it’s the wonderful, wonderful music, and the fantastically dramatic story that it represents.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

