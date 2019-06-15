“Tintoretto has, at times, considered finished works what I regard as sketches, done more by chance and passion than with good drawing and judgment.” That is what Giorgio Vasari (Italian, 1511-1574), the most influential writer on the Italian Renaissance, wrote about Tintoretto in his “Lives of the Artists” (1550), whose work he was “scarcely able to understand.”
Now, on Tintoretto’s 500th birthday, we have an opportunity to confront Vasari’s opinion with our own 21st century point of view. Do we nowadays repudiate paintings based on Tintoretto’s style that favored the paint bleeding over the outline of a face or a garment? Or if the pigment is thickly applied sometimes even without a brush, but with a spatula? Can we pass judgment on the quality of artworks based on these factors alone?
The guiding principles of the Italian Renaissance were dictated by Florence and then Rome from the late 15th to the mid-16th centuries. Both favored triangular-shaped compositions, linear perspective and skillful drawings. Look at the works of Botticelli, Raphael and Leonardo da Vinci, for example. Venetian painters from mid to the end of the 1500s – such as Tintoretto, Titian, and Paolo Veronese – broke with tradition, applying painting with visible brush strokes sometimes breaking contours and obscuring minor details. Their compositions became off-centered with liberal use of diagonal lines, and the whole narrative of the story being told dynamically and full of life.
A terrific show, “Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice,” at the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., through July 7, is practically the first full scale retrospective of this great master in North America. It encompasses around 50 paintings as well as works on paper spanning from portraits, Venetian nobility, mythological scenes, and primarily religious themes.
Jacopo Robusti adopted the nickname Tintoretto, or “little dyer,” identifying himself as the son of a dyer. He was born in Venice in 1528/1529 where he died, at 65, in 1594. While primarily self-taught, Tintoretto may have spent brief periods as an apprentice in Titian workshop and as a painter decorating furniture.
“The Last Supper” is a Christian subject favored by several painters throughout art history, especially from the 15th to the 17th centuries. Tintoretto was no exception, having painted five different versions of the theme. Leonardo da Vinci’s (Italian, 1498) interpretation is today one of world’s most recognizable paintings, and perceived by many as if it were almost the real thing, as if it was a photograph of the event. Leonardo’s iconic version, a mural painting housed by the refectory of Saint Maria delle Grazie in Milan, was painted in pure Renaissance style: Table drawn horizontally, Christ in the center as the vanishing point at the center of the table and the painting, the apostles conversing among themselves. Natural light comes from windows behind the table. The composition shows a well-structured and serene version of the event.
However, if da Vinci’s version of the subject was painted with symmetry and balance, Tintoretto’s Venetian Renaissance style was characterized by unusual effects of scale, lighting and perspective. The oil on canvas in the exhibition, “The Last Supper” (1563-1564), a massive 87 x 161 5/8 inches, belongs to the Church of Saints Gervasio and Protasio (San Trovaso), Venice. It tells the story with energy, drama and touches of the unexpected.
The scene shows the most dramatic moment of the story, the announcement of the betrayal. The apostles respond excitedly, manifesting different reactions that reveal their agitation: one, seen from behind, bends over the table, as if listening intently; on the right side of the table, another draws back in surprise and extends his arm, signaling incredulity; and on the table’s left side still another with a white towel on his shoulder throws up his hand in a gesture of shock.
Among them, emerging from the shadows at right is the figure of Judas, shown with red leggings and dipping his hand into a bowl, an action that recalls Christ’s prophetic words identifying his betrayer: “The man who has put his hand into the dish with me will betray me” (Matthew 26:23).
In summary, art styles do change, and it is not unusual if they are not fully embraced during the artist’s own lifetime. Think about it: Impressionism – nowadays arguably the most-beloved style of them all – was received with derision by both critics and the public alike when it first appeared in France over a hundred years ago. And how about mid-1900s Abstract Expressionist paintings? They would certainly have led Vasari, and virtually all his contemporaries, to strongly dismiss it as art. Some people still do it, anyway …
