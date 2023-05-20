Fueled by a shared love of some rising regional and Vermont bands coupled with a growing buzz about Brattleboro’s music scene, organizers of the inaugural Field Day music festival will be bringing an impressive lineup of indie-rock acts to the idyllic Guilford Fairgrounds on June 3.

“There needed to be a big highlight of these bands, because there’s a massive amount of talent right now,” said Erin Scaggs, programming director and community outreach person for hotspot Brattleboro music venue the Stone Church, in a recent phone conversation.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.