Before a baby is born, without being able to see or touch, a big sense of its parents comes from hearing their voices. The baby’s heart rate increases when it hears them, and doing things like reading to it out loud, carrying on conversations and singing songs can help establish a bond.
It’s a theme that continues throughout a lifetime, the connection through voice, and Marianne Donahue Perchlik has built a career around these ideas. As a musician and teacher of birthing and family-related classes, she has found them intertwining along the same path for years. So when Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, founders and co-artistic directors of Scrag Mountain Music, asked Perchlik to be part of its Lullaby Project, it was a perfect fit.
“It’s something I think about a lot — these layers to what music offers for human development,” Perchlik said. “I’ve witnessed the magic of this kind of work.”
Scrag Mountain Music is a nonprofit based in Marshfield, which Bonhag, a soprano, and Premo, a bassist and composer, founded with a mission to connect their community to classical music by presenting innovative, interactive and affordable programs of top-tier chamber music.
Together with the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and Writers for Recovery, they are presenting The Lullaby Project, a concept that began at Carnegie Hall. It pairs pregnant and new mothers and fathers with professional musicians to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies and young children. The project has grown to reach communities worldwide. In New York City, that includes parents in homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional facilities, and here in Vermont it’s reaching those afflicted by domestic violence and addiction.
For the past year the Scrag Mountain Music musicians have worked with these community organizations to present “Healing Together: A Lullaby Project Celebration Concert,” a program of heartwarming songs created with local moms and caretakers.
The concert is free and takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday on the State House Lawn in Montpelier, with a community art project preceding at 1:30 p.m.
Nearly 20 new lullabies will be performed by a band of professional musicians including Bonhag (soprano), Premo (double bass) and Perchlik (guitar, Celtic harp, vocals), among others.
Perchlik was a lead musician in the project, and tangentially in her birthing classes, she often talks about the importance of singing to children in the womb. She began teaching them in 2006 and continues to offer an array of services around childbirth and parent education.
“It’s something I’m devoted to because the confidence of parents in the beginning helps in so many ways for children coming into the world,” she said.
“You can think, ‘I don’t know how to sing,’ or ‘I have a lousy voice,’ but to your child your voice is the voice they want to hear,” Perchlik explained. “So whatever you sing to them will be a tremendous sanctuary for them. When we sing to our child, we’re having this engagement with them, they’re connected to you and (building) a relationship to you.”
Perchlik says the simple sounds in lullabies are comforting to anyone, “and that’s why perhaps there’s a whole universal lullaby tradition, but also that side of all of us that is still a child is comforted by lullabies.”
So, over the course of three sessions, she and the other musicians met with parents and started to write songs together.
“If (the parents) don’t feel the confidence to sing, then we can just hum and bring them into singing that way,” Perchlik explained. “Although I’ve experienced almost each time with each parent, they’ll tell me that they can’t sing, and I say, ‘Well, if you could sing that line how would it go?’ And it comes right out. In fact, it’s very natural for them.”
Next, the musicians met with Premo, who then took what had been developed at that point by recording the sessions with the parents, and he renders it in musical notation.
“The parents are seeing their lullaby written out, and that’s really empowering,” Perchlik said. “And then we rehearse so everyone feels comfortable, and we give the parents the option to sing by themselves, and we just accompany them, or we sing with them.”
For the parents who wrote the songs for infants or young children who then get to see their parents sing them, Perchlik said, “it’s moving to witness the children hear their parents create this song for them. It’s very rewarding work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.