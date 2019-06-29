At the heart of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the racy musical with sell-out crowds on Broadway, is a show about one person’s journey in life that audiences find overlaps with their own.
“It’s full of surprises,” said actor Gavy Kessler, who shares the leading role with Izzy Serebrov in Main Street Arts’ production of the Tony Award-winning musical as part of the Great River Theater Festival, July 5-7 in Saxtons River. “She deals with some of her pain and I think a lot of people can relate to it.”
“It’s a really human story about trying to get your life to a place where it feels good and makes sense, and somehow continually failing,” said director David Stern.
The rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask tells the story of transgender punk-rock singer Hedwig’s search for stardom and love while dealing with a botched sex-change operation as she tours with her band.
“She’s broken but she’s still trying,” Kessler said about the character’s universal appeal. “She has all this talent and all these things she wants to say but no one’s really listening. Over the course of the show she comes into herself.”
“The music is fantastic,” Stern added. “I’m not surprised Rolling Stone called it the best rock musical ever.”
Stern worked with the actors from the Stanislavski acting method, which is rooted in physical action, saying, “It’s an idea that if feeling and experiencing something makes you do something physically, then does it work if you seek the right physical action to evince the emotional experience? Does it work in reverse? And it does. You can concretely work to find perfect physicality that opens up emotional experience.”
Be forewarned, the story is controversial. The angry inch refers to the operation, and Stern said, “It is pretty raunchy, and that’s something that while being careful about, you can’t do the show and apologize for it. You have to just do it, and believe that there’s redemption at the end that makes the journey worth your while.”
“The powerful part of this show and in life is when we turn and look at the circumstances we blame, and what we can do to change them,” he said. “In Hedwig there’s a real moment of self-appreciation and huge change, and I think that’s a universal whether you’re gay, straight, trans, whatever, that’s a moment we can all relate to. And why I think the show really works for so many people on so many levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.