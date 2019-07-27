While attending the Agatha Christie Festival, avid fan Lucy discovers the possibility of an unpublished play by the great mystery writer. Lucy finds herself on a quest, including encounters with Christie herself, her adulterous husband Archie and his mistress, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. And, in the process, she discovers clues to the secret of Christie’s mysterious disappearance.
Dorset Theatre Festival will present the world premiere of the mystery-comedy “Mrs. Christie” Aug. 1-17 at the Dorset Playhouse, and playwright Heidi Armbruster sees just a bit of herself in Lucy — and Christie.
“I’m a huge Agatha Christie fan, and it’s a little bit autobiographical,” Armbruster said. “My mother passed away, and I had a 45-minute attention span for anything, and I found Agatha Christie was a quite satisfying escape. It made quite a good diversion.
“She takes these works, throws them into chaos, then orders them in a very satisfying way at the end.”
Christie (1890-1976) is the world’s best-selling novelist, having sold some 3 billion copies, and the third-most-published after Shakespeare and the Bible. She is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, particularly those revolving around her detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. Christie also wrote the world’s longest-running play, a murder mystery, “The Mousetrap.”
In 1926 Christie mysteriously disappeared. Ten days later, she was found at a seaside resort having checked in under the name of her husband’s mistress. Discovering this part of Christie’s life piqued Armbruster.
“One of the pieces of that that was so interesting, was that it was right on the heels of her own mother’s death. And I was the same age, 37, and she was 37 at the time of the disappearance,” Armbruster said. “So I started exploring the parallel between my life and Agatha Christie’s, and just what that disappearance might have been.”
Armbruster remembered her own life as she moved into her 40s. Christie had identified herself as a housewife and a mother, only a dabbler in writing, when she entered that hotel in 1926.
“I feel like she walks out of that hotel room more comfortable wearing the mantle of a professional, and she is more prolific through her 70s,” Armbruster said. “There is really something there for contemporary women, to reimagine the grandmotherly dame of crime figure. She’s really doing something that a lot of us really want to be able to do — which is to sort of rewrite our life halfway through it.”
Armbruster learned much more — though never the actual secret of Christie’s disappearance — when she attended the Agatha Christie Festival in 2015 for the author’s 125th birthday party at her Greenway estate in Devon. She learned about Christie’s 73 notebooks, discovered after her daughter Rosalind’s death and Greenway being turned over to the National Trust. (They can be found in John Curran’s “Agatha Christie’s Secret Notebooks,” 2009 HarperCollins.)
And, in 2015, five full-length plays and five one-act dramas were discovered in several archives, including those kept by Christie’s family and by her theatrical producers. The newly discovered works include an adaptation of her 1944 novel “Towards Zero” and an original 175-page play, “Someone at the Window.”
“Everything in the play is accurate except the 74th notebook, which is fictional,” Armbruster said. “That’s partly where this play came from, from excavating the notebooks and the possibility that there’s unpublished work still out there.
“I think there’s a lot of me in Lucy, and I think there’s a lot of me in the way I’ve rendered Agatha Christie.”
Much of the development of “Mrs. Christie” happened at Dorset Theatre Festival’s Women Artists Writing Group, which Armbruster and Mary Bacon, who plays Christie, co-founded in 2015.
“Mary and I were doing a reading of another playwright’s play and we both had these projects we were working on,” Armbruster said. “Mary had a house in Vermont and Mary was, “‘Let’s get some women together to come to my house for a weekend and do some writing.’”
As the idea grew, Bacon suggested making a more formal arrangement with Dorset Theatre Festival and Dina Janis, its artistic director. Today the workshop focuses on actresses who want to turn to writing, and now comprises some 13 writers ages 30 to 70.
“Dina said ‘yes’ to it,” Armbruster said. “I think of her as American theater’s fairy godmother.”
