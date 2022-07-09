When Heidi Armbruster’s father was dying, she was losing her “most important person.” The New York actress-playwright returned to his dairy farm in Wisconsin to spend his last 33 days with him. Thirty-three days led to two years, with the help of COVID-19, and a whole new sense of self, and Armbruster has turned that life-changing process into a very personal — and very entertaining — one-woman show.
Why did she write it, something so personal and revealing?
“Out of deep necessity,” Armbruster said in a Zoom interview. “I was, like, writing for my life on my father’s farm in the middle of the pandemic — writing to keep going.”
Dorset Theatre Festival will present the world premiere of “Scarecrow,” written and performed by Armbruster, July 14-23 at Dorset Playhouse.
“The play is truly hilarious and at the same time a deeply touching story that illuminates the lives of one family of farmers in Wisconsin, a place very much like Vermont in so many ways,” explained Dina Janis, Dorset’s artistic director, who is directing the production.
“Scarecrow” is an authentic dairy farm story, in a hilarious and touching journey of roller coasters, kittens and cows, from the author of the festival’s 2019 hit world premiere “Mrs. Christie.” In short, it’s a look at loss and survival, resilience and renewal — and Hallmark movies.
Made in Vermont, “Scarecrow” was initially developed in the festival’s Women Artists Writing Group and then workshopped as part of the Pipeline Series of New Plays last summer.
“They started as essays,” Armbruster said. “They started as very complete little pieces, and I was bringing them into our Women’s Writing Group one at a time. The show started as these essays strung together. And now we’ve crafted something that has a hero’s journey, emotionally, intuitively, even if they’re out of chronological order.”
“We did it outside in a field during the daytime always,” Janis said of the Pipeline performances. “People would almost always stay after and relate this sense that they totally went through these experiences in their own way with some person, and that was their most important person.
“The sense of identification is really powerful with people who came,” Janis said. “Almost all generations too, not just older folks who may have had family or friends they lost. It’s really interesting how the characters make people laugh while they’re crying. It’s that weird, wonderful mix. It’s quite powerful, really, it really is.”
“Scarecrow” centers on Armbruster’s complex, sometimes difficult relationship with her father, which came to a head in that time together. (Her parents were divorced.)
“My Dad and I had a great relationship, troubled, complicated, nuanced, long, but we had the gift of the 33 days,” she said. “And so we got to talk about so many things. But then I was also given the gift of time in his life, in his house, with his friends, on his farm. I got to keep my relationship with my father going.”
Armbruster doesn’t feel she could have written this about her mother’s passing.
“There’s too much that was unspoken, unfinished and too raw,” she said. “But this is very, very real, very specific, and some of it is deeply, deeply painful, and has ultimately resolved into a place where, oh, I can make a story out of this. Probably part of getting to this point was making a story out of it.”
Armbruster’s mother was a pianist and artist, and her dad was a father.
“Of all the dairy farmers in the entire state of Wisconsin, maybe the whole world, that man has seen more off-Broadway theater,” she said.
Janis has been working with Armbruster on “Scarecrow” since the beginning.
“When you say heroine’s journey, to me, it is really through the events of this that this person named Heidi, actress in New York, who comes from farmland, finds a resolution on a whole lot of things and drops a whole lot of baggage off.”
The play gives the sense that Armbruster couldn’t have moved forward without this journey, because of her father, but also not because of her father.
“It’s an internal journey of some kind,” Janis said. “I feel like that’s what has been really exciting, to see that emerging and finding a way to string it together that the central arc of the piece is about this woman. And it’s been really fantastic to see that happen.”
For Janis, Armbruster is not only an excellent writer who can be very witty with language, at the same time as very honest and full emotionally, but a unique performer.
“Her embodiment of this is just spectacular,” Janis said. “We’re realizing in rehearsal that it’s very Olympian because that thing of one person on a stage for the entire time is an extraordinary master class in acting.”
The final challenge is to create a world for “Scarecrow.” Last summer’s workshop performances were in a meadow with a stool, a chair and a glass of water.
“This year we have a team of incredibly creative designers who have been in on the conversation about this for the last couple months,” Janis said. “What they’ve been able to create is this incredibly beautiful but very real, simple world. It isn’t ‘Oh, that’s a farmhouse, ‘We’re in a real kitchen,’ yet there are elements of kitchen and farmhouse and dirt. We’re able to not be literal about creating this world so it’s almost as if it were in the character’s mind.
“How do we make this world without it being too literal, yet feeling like a farm, feeling those elements in sound and costume and lighting? How do we track the emotional journey of the character, rather than it being a reenactment type of feeling?”
“To tell you the truth we won’t know the answer until tech (rehearsal) when we go (into) the theater and everything’s there,” Janis said. “It’s really going to be quite exciting for that element to come in and also the huge element, which is the other character in the play, the audience.”
“I feel the relationship with the ‘me’ character is the relationship with the audience,” Armbruster said. “Like whatever ‘me’ is has come to this place to say these things to have this place with the audience so that she can ultimately move on with the rest of her life.”
“It’s exciting — and it’s nerve-wracking,” Janis said. “It’s called making art — it’s just so great!”
