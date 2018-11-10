Composer Nico Muhly unveils his second new opera for the Metropolitan Opera with this reimagining of Winston Graham’s novel, set in the 1950s, about a beautiful, mysterious young woman who assumes multiple identities.
Director Michael Mayer and his creative team have devised a fast-moving, cinematic world for this exhilarating story of denial and deceit, which also inspired a film by Alfred Hitchcock. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the enigmatic Marnie, and baritone Christopher Maltman is the man who pursues her — with disastrous results. Robert Spano conducts.
“Marnie” will be screened at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater. Run time is two hours, 29 minutes.
“Marnie” is the tale of a beautiful woman in late-1950s England running from a mysterious past, who assumes a series of new names, identities, and physical appearances at every turn. Marnie is finally caught in her deceit by the businessman Mark Rutland, but rather than turn her in, Mark blackmails Marnie into marrying him.
In Middlebury, a pre-performance talk at 12:15 p.m. will be given by Jim Pugh in the Studio downstairs.
Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org. Middlebury tickets are $26, $11 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
