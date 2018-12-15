The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s VSO Brass Quintet is teaming up with Counterpoint Chorus for another year of celebrating the holiday season with traditional favorites, a carol sing-along, and more. The pairing will bring an evening of festive music and jubilee to the Warren, Newport, Grafton and Manchester communities.
The ensemble will feature the Vermont premiere of Nancy Tillman’s beloved children’s book, “On the Night You Were Born,” set to music by Vermont composer Travis Ramsey. Another world premiere composition by Burlington High School freshman Nancy Widyawati is “Snowfall.” A violist in the Vermont Youth Orchestra, Widyawati has been composing music through the Music-COMP program for three years.
— Wednesday, Dec. 19: Warren – United Church, 7:30 p.m.
— Friday, Dec. 21: Newport – United Church, 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Dec. 22: Grafton – Community Church, 5 p.m.
— Sunday, Dec. 23: Manchester – First Congregational Church, 4 p.m.
For tickets or information, go online to www.vso.org.
