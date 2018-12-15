Amidst the plethora of holiday-themed musical happenings this month, here are three noteworthy offerings that are guaranteed to brighten the darkest nights of the year.
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass
A New Orleans native who started taking trumpet lessons with his now-famous cousin Wynton Marsalis at age 11, Rodney Marsalis is an acclaimed trumpeter in his own right. Now based in Philadelphia, Marsalis brings his sizable and diverse brass ensemble to St. Johnsbury for a program of holiday music and New Orleans-style jazz standards.
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass includes multiple trumpets and trombones, French horn, tuba, percussion, and a narrator for a special reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with full musical accompaniment. The program includes everything from jazzy arrangements of Christmas carols and excerpts from “The Nutcracker,” to New Orleans Dixieland, Baroque, and even an Elvis tune.
“One non-holiday work, but one well worth knowing, is the Harry James Trumpet Concerto, arranged here for brass quintet and drums with Marsalis taking the solo trumpet part,” said the Philadelphia Inquirer. “A piece of great swagger and daring (not to mention speed), it might be the most exhilarating 2½ minutes in the entire trumpet literature. Who better to take it on than Philadelphia’s own Marsalis?”
Opening the show is the Newark Balkan Chorus, a youth chorus based out of the Newark Street School in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Specializing in traditional music from Eastern Europe, the chorus sings in several languages.
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass and opener Newark Balkan Chorus perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. Tickets are $15-$42 (free for age 18 and younger); call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org.
Say Darling
Hanover, New Hampshire, native Celia Woodsmith, now based in Portsmouth, returns to her hometown for a show with her band, Say Darling, for a “holiday jamboree” at the super intimate Skinny Pancake.
A Grammy-nominated artist, Woodsmith — the daughter of Vermont-based poet Sybil Smith — has released nine albums of original music, most recently with Nashville-based bluegrass band Della Mae. Say Darling is a Boston-based vintage rock band and Woodsmith’s relatively new collaboration with acclaimed guitarist Chris Hersch, of Girls Guns & Glory.
The quintet also features lauded Hammond organ player Scott Coulter, in addition to a veteran rhythm section of bassist Paul Chase and drummer Jared Seabrook. Say Darling’s self-titled 2017 EP serves up a potent stew of classic blues, rock ’n’ roll and soul, sprinkled with introspective songwriting and impressive instrumental work.
Red Line Roots dubbed the band “a brutal force of badass bluesy goodness,” while Manchester Ink called them “a lethal combination of all-star musicians from around New England,” adding: “Whether it’s country, jazz, soul or blues, pop rock or juke swing, the band had done what every artist strives to do: They killed it, right out of the gate.”
Say Darling performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Skinny Pancake, Hanover. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 at the door (general admission); call 603-277-9115 or go online to www.skinnypancake.com.
Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino
Nationally renowned Vermont natives Jennifer Hartswick and Nick Cassarino return to their home state for a holiday concert with special guests at the intimate ZenBarn in Waterbury Center.
Now based in Nashville, Northeast Kingdom native Hartswick, 37, is a soulful singer, dynamic trumpeter and longtime member of the Trey Anastasio Band. South Burlington native Cassarino, 31, is a standout New York City-based guitarist and singer best known for his work with Brooklyn-based band The Nth Power.
Hartswick released her fourth solo album, “Nexus,” in September. Recorded at the Barn, Anastasio’s storied studio outside of Burlington, the album features Cassarino and master jazz bassist Christian McBride.
Hartswick “may forever be mentioned alongside her collaborators — Trey Anastasio, Umphrey’s McGee and Nikki Glaspie, among many others — but on her latest solo album ‘Nexus,’ she forcefully and majestically takes center stage,” said Relix. “On her solo efforts, Hartswick gives herself the freedom to explore genres and truly experiment. That openness, and her absolutely gorgeous voice, of course, make ‘Nexus’ a beautifully nuanced, transformative success.”
Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino (and friends) perform at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23 at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 day of show (general admission); call 802-244-8134 or go online to https://zenbarnvt.com.
