Walk into the first gallery of Dartmouth College’s Hood Museum of Art this winter and encounter two George Washingtons.

One is instantly recognizable from Emmanuele Luetze’s iconic 1851 “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” yet here Washington and the two flag holders behind him seem to float above a field of white. The painting is a study by Luetze for his image of the event that occurred three quarters of a century earlier. The artwork is being constructed here — Leutze’s graphite lines for the boat and other figures lay out his direction.

mgow@gmavt.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.