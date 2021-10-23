There’s just something about Halloween that makes it one of the biggest times of the year for concerts. Here’s a look at some noteworthy Halloween action happening next weekend.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31: Noah Kahan
Lauded Vermont folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performs three straight shows in support of his second full-length album, “I Was / I Am,” released last month on Republic Records.
The album is a follow-up to his acclaimed breakthrough 2019 debut album, “Busyhead,” and his beautifully stripped-down 2020 EP, “Cape Elizabeth” — the latter which found him evacuating New York City at the beginning of the pandemic and returning to his parents’ farmhouse in the rural Upper Valley Vermont town of Strafford.
Kahan’s new album is “a powerfully and unapologetically honest personal statement from an artist who’s never been afraid of sharing his deepest, darkest thoughts or his truest self,” according to Atwood magazine, calling it “a raw and deeply vulnerable reckoning.”
Atwood magazine: “A raw and deeply vulnerable reckoning, Noah Kahan’s second album ‘I Was / I Am’ captures personal growth in real time as the artist reflects on the person he was, the person he is, and the person he’s becoming.”
“I wanted these songs to be emotional, but I also wanted them to be bigger,” says Kahan, 24, in a news release. “It’s upbeat s*** with sad and contemplative lyrics. You can listen to the record as a story, but each one of these songs is a big old banger.”
Rising Australian-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Blake Rose opens all three shows in support of his debut EP, “A World Gone By,” released two weeks ago.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 advance, $27 day of show (all ages; Oct. 30 sold out); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Oct. 30: Slow Magic
Donning a multicolored animal mask, Slow Magic “is an enigmatic DJ and producer known for his otherworldly yet still pop-savvy synth and electronic sound,” according to the All Music Guide.
Reportedly based in Burlington, the electronic dance music (EDM) producer performs in support of his stellar fourth album, “it’s the end of the world, but it’s okay,” released last year on the indie label Moving Castle.
EDM.com called the album “a truly stunning auditory effort.” “Having built a career around otherworldly and unique sounds, Slow Magic has emerged as a definitive voice within the electronic music scene,” said EDM, “and one who has now capitalized on the momentum he’s built over the years with this new project.”
“The concept and title started as an optimistic twist on a sci-fi apocalypse, but over this past year the meaning of the album has evolved as 2020 has shown us that sometimes, it truly feels like the end of the world,” Slow Magic said in a news release.
“The idea that there is always light in the darkness rings true, and these songs … can hopefully help you find solace and optimism even when things seem out of control.”
Rising electronic artist and Moving Castle label-mate Juuku opens the show in support of his debut EP, “Warmth,” released in April, along with Burlington producer Peter Kuli.
Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sunday, Oct. 31: The Halluci Nation
Formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, the Halluci Nation is an acclaimed electronic DJ collective known for its genre-blurring mix of hip-hop, reggae, dubstep and First Nations musical traditions.
The new moniker is also the title of the group’s 2016 concept album, “The Halluci Nation,” which was inspired by the late Santee Dakota activist, poet and musician John Trudell. Led by Tim “2oolman” Hill and Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas, the Ottawa-based band performs in support of a new live album,” “One More Saturday Night,” released in August.
The band calls the album a “love letter” to the legendary Electric Pow Wow club nights that A Tribe Called Red hosted at Ottawa’s Babylon nightclub from 2007 to 2017.
“We wanted to pay homage to the Electric Pow Wow and wrap that whole decade of experience up and close the cycle,” Bear says in a news release, “and in doing so give direct coordinates of where the future was headed.”
The album “captures the pride, joy and love of the Halluci Nation,” the Vancouver Sun said, adding: “Clearly, the Halluci Nation is poised to take its fusion of dubstep, powwow music, rap and more into the next decade.”
Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 advance, $22 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
