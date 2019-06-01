Strap in, music lovers. The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival has started its 36th annual soiree in the Queen City, and this year’s 10-day extravaganza is once again packed with potent performers doin’ their thang throughout Burlington.
Here’s a look at seven noteworthy nighttime events:
Tuesday, June 4: Huntertones
Huntertones, an eclectic Brooklyn-based instrumental ensemble, brings its spirited sound back to Burlington — two months after playing Nectar’s — in support of its world-inspired 2018 album “Passport.”
Top Block Stage, 6:30 p.m., free.
Tuesday, June 4: Latin Dance Block Party with Mal Maiz
Mal Maiz, a Burlington-based Latin dance collective fronted by Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maiz Vargas Sandoval, brings its potent mix of Latin, cumbia, reggae and Afro-Caribbean styles for what is sure to be a party of epic proportions.
City Hall Stage, 7:15 p.m., free.
Tuesday, June 4: Cassarino Davidian Elmes
South Burlington native Nick Cassarino is a standout New York City-based guitarist and singer known for his work with singer/trumpeter Jennifer Hartswick and Brooklyn-based band the Nth Power. East Montpelier native Joe Davidian is a New York City-based jazz pianist. And Conor Elmes is a Brooklyn-based Lyndonville native who plays drums for Youngblood Brass Band.
The tight-knit trio teams up to take on “Smokin’ at the Half Note,” the iconic album by the Wynton Kelly Trio and Wes Montgomery. The album “is essential listening for anyone who wants to hear why Montgomery’s dynamic live shows were considered the pinnacle of his brilliant and incredibly influential guitar playing,” according to the All Music Guide.
Nectar’s, 8 p.m. $10 (age 18 and older), available at door.
Wednesday, June 5: Funky Dawgz Brass Band
The Connecticut-based Funky Dawgz Brass Band brings is “taking the music of New Orleans to a whole new level, playing traditional New Orleans R&B, rocking their original music, and adding a brass twist to today’s top hits,” according to JamBase.
Top Block Stage, 6:30 p.m., free.
Wednesday, June 5: John ‘Papa’ Gros Plays the Night Tripper
New Orleans native John “Papa” Gros has long been championing the music of the Big Easy — Crescent City daily paper the Advocate recently called the keyboardist, singer and songwriter “a bedrock New Orleans artist.” Gros is perhaps best known for his hard-touring band Papa Grows Funk, and for his legendary decade-long Monday residency at the storied Maple Leaf Bar.
At Nectar’s, Gros and his quartet pay tribute to the legendary New Orleans singer and pianist Dr. John, after which they’ll be joined by a Vermont horn section featuring James Harvey, Jake Whitesell and Christopher Hawthorn.
Nectar’s, 9 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of show (age 18 and older).
Thursday, June 6: St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tank and the Bangas
A lauded Birmingham, Alabama eight-piece group known for its infectious, boundary-blending mix of soul, rock, R&B and funk, St. Paul & the Broken Bones plays the Waterfront Tent in support of its third album, “Young Sick Camellia,” released last fall.
Opening is Tank and the Bangas, a rising New Orleans band that blends funk, soul and hip-hop with compelling results. The distinctive group performs in support of its stellar new major label debut album, “Green Balloon,” released last month on Verve Forecast.
Waterfront Tent, 6 p.m., $53.25.
Saturday, June 8: Toots & the Maytals, The Big Takeover, Sabouyouma
One of the rightful architects of reggae music, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert is true reggae royalty. Known for his numerous reggae classics and high-energy live shows, the soulful singer grew into a national star during the mid-1960s, recording countless tunes with the Maytals and personally popularizing the term “reggae.”
Toots has reportedly recorded more than two albums worth of new material, some of which he hopes to release this year. He recently released “A Song Call Marley,” a tune that harkens to his time as a young man in Jamaica.
Opening the show is the Big Takeover, a New York-based reggae-soul band led by Jamaican-born singer NeeNee Rushie, and Burlington-based polyrhythmic funk fusion group Sabouyouma (SA-boo-YOU-ma), fronted by master ballafonist Ousmane Camara.
Waterfront Park, 6 p.m., $43.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.