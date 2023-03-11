Spring and summer concert announcements have been popping up in the past couple of months, much to the delight of Vermont music lovers mired in winter.
Higher Ground has already announced a plethora of shows, most of which are already sold out (Noah Kahan, Sylvan Esso, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.)
Tickets went on sale yesterday for two nights of Mad River Valley native Grace Potter at Shelburne Museum on Sept. 15 and 16 — around the same time of year that Potter previously hosted the Grand Point North festival at Waterfront Park.
Grand Point North “is still in a holding pattern,” according to Higher Ground co-owner Alex Crothers.
Higher Ground is once again presenting concerts at Burlington’s Waterfront Park, following a hiatus that Crothers said was caused by increased costs to present concerts at the lakeside venue.
The Waterfront Concerts by Cabot Creamery, as it’s now known, includes The Backseat Lovers July 27 and Kahan July 29 and 30. Crothers said Higher Ground will be announcing one more concert there, scheduled to occur on July 28.
“The outdoor concert landscape is strong, and comparable to pre-pandemic times,” said Crothers via email on Tuesday. “The biggest change is that the cost of ‘everything’ has increased significantly.”
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival can certainly relate. In a press release last week announcing this year’s curator (saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin) and two headliners (singer Samara Joy June 7 and Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Myra Flynn June 11), the festival revealed that this year’s 40th anniversary soirée will only run for five days (June 7-11) instead of its usual 10-day timeline.
Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl cited “the unforgiving and unpredictable post-pandemic festival landscape (that’s) asking us to make tough but necessary adjustments in order to continue to offer the same level of artistic experiences that everyone has come to expect from The Flynn.
“But just like last year, when we doubled down on our commitment for wide access and made the amazing George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic show at the waterfront free to everyone,” added Wahl via email, “we’re investing more, not less, resources into the festival in order to make the arts available for all.”
And Waking Windows — which last spring returned in grand style for its much-anticipated 10th-anniversary edition — announced via email last month that the festival “won’t be the same as it has been in the past.” The increasingly popular music and arts festival is instead opting for “some kind of party in early May in Winooski that will look very different from our past festivals.”
The five festival organizers cited “seismic changes” in their personal and professional lives, among other reasons, calling it a “bittersweet” decision.
“We have to be realistic with our fans and ourselves,” said organizers, “and don’t want to let either down after so many years of building this amazing community and event.”
Here’s a look at some of the events that have been announced so far:
June 7-11: Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival last week announced that rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin — who at last year’s festival delivered a powerhouse performance with her band Soul Squad at Waterfront Park — will guest curate this year’s fest, following last year’s guest curator Michael Mwenso.
Benjamin and her band Phoenix — named after her new album, released in January — will open for fast-rising jazz singer Samara Joy on opening night at the Flynn Main Stage. A 23-year-old sensation, Joy last month took home Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.
And Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Myra Flynn makes her Main Stage debut on closing day to celebrate the release of a new EP. Flynn brings a new show called “Roar of the Queen,” which will include the Lake Champlain Mass Choir and other special guests.
Samara Joy with Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Flynn Main Stage. Tickets are $29-$79; go online to www.flynnvt.org" target="_blank">www.flynnvt.org
Myra Flynn performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Flynn Main Stage. Tickets are $25-$75; go online to www.flynnvt.org
July 7-8: Jeezum Crow Festival
Returning last year after a two-year hiatus, the annual Jeezum Crow Festival flies high again July 7-8 at Jay Peak Resort’s Stateside Amphitheater.
The eighth edition finds pioneering Boulder, Colorado, progressive bluegrass band Leftover Salmon headlining July 7, while July 8 features The Devil Makes Three — a standout acoustic trio with roots in southern Vermont — and Yonder Mountain String Band. The lineup also includes Neighbor, Charlie Parr and Sam Grisman Project Presents: Garcia Grisman.
The Jeezum Crow Festival is Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, at the Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. Tickets are $25 for Friday ($15 for ages 7-17; free for age 6 and younger), $55 for weekend pass ($25 for ages 7-17, free for age 6 and younger); call 800-451-4449 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com
July 17: Big Thief
Six months after performing a sold-out show at Higher Ground in late January, celebrated Brooklyn indie-rock band Big Thief — which Billboard called “one of today’s most creative — and ambitious — bands” — brings its singular sound to Shelburne Museum for the first time.
The band’s widely lauded 2022 album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” is a sprawling double-album on the independent 4AD label and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.
Big Thief and opener Nick Hakim perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $50 in advance, $54 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 27: The Backseat Lovers
Formed five years ago in Salt Lake City, the Backseat Lovers bring their electrifying live show in support of their 2022 album, “Waiting to Spill,” a follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 debut album, “When We Were Friends.”
The Backseat Lovers perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Waterfront Park, Burlington, as part of the Waterfront Concerts by Cabot Creamery series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49 in advance, $53 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sept. 15-16: Grace Potter
The Mad River Valley-born, California-based singer-songwriter, who performed a sold-out solo show last night at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, returns to her home state for two full-band shows at Shelburne Museum.
Potter and her band performed two shows at the venue two years ago following the cancellation of the 10th anniversary edition of Potter’s Burlington festival, Grand Point North.
Grace Potter and opener Devon Gilfillian perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49.50 in advance, $53.50 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
