“Hey! How you doing my terrorist friend!” reads the white board that Wajih Miri holds in his photograph, recording a comment made to him. It also reads, “I am Vermont too.”
Miri, who lives in North Bennington, has a bright broad smile in the photograph and notes in its label that he is, “a husband, a worker, a peace maker, a Tunisian peace maker!”
“I love everyone! and Yes! My hair is real” reads the sign held by 6-year-old Mahayle Hannam, with her gorgeous long braids. “I am Vermont too!” the grinning girl also notes, with a little heart completing her exclamation point.
The photographs of Miri and Hannam are among the 20 images in the exhibition “I Am Vermont Too” that opened in the State House Cafeteria this week. The show is on view through February, Black History Month.
Coordinated by Sha’an Mouliert and Shela Linter of The Root Social Justice Center, “I Am Vermont Too” features photographs of self-identified individuals of color living and working in Vermont and focuses on the intersections of our communities of color and their stories regarding micro-aggressions and racism.
“I Am Vermont Too” is the first public exhibition at the Vermont State House Cafeteria since March 2020.
“‘I Am Vermont Too’ is a show that reminds me of the need to ensure that the State House is welcoming, and that it belongs to every Vermonter. It’s a powerful statement of inclusivity,” said David Schütz, Vermont state curator.
“This is a space to make our humanity visible,” said Mouliert, noting that the goal is to shine a light on the diversity of identities and experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the state and to provide an opportunity for reflection and dialogue for majority white communities who may be unaware of their participation in perpetuating racial stereotypes and harming BIPOC.
The “I Am Vermont Too” photo story project began in 2014, inspired by the “I Too, Am Harvard” initiative. Since then, the project has hosted “Visible in Vermont” events, panel discussions, built up a photographic archive, and presented traveling exhibitions. This is the third “I Am Vermont Too” exhibition in the State House, following earlier shows in 2017 and 2019.
In Vermont, only 5% of the state’s population is of color. As The Root Social Justice Center’s website notes, many BIPOC say that they often feel excluded, lonely, or singled out in the communities where they live. Members of majority-white communities in Vermont may have only limited interaction with BIPOC, and in these may be unaware of their racist acts or behaviors.
Racial micro-aggressions are subtle behaviors, acts, or environmental conditions that intentionally or unintentionally communicate hostile or derogatory slights or insults toward BIPOC.
In each of the exhibit’s portraits, the subject holds a white board with the words of a micro-aggression they have experienced or other statement they wish to share — and also the reminder that “I am Vermont too.”
“Where is your home? I mean why did you come here?” reads one Vermonter’s statement.
“You speak good English,” reads another.
Reading each one and seeing the person to whom it was addressed, offers powerful food for thought and action.
The photographs in this year’s exhibition were taken by Mouliert at community of color events around the state. Along with 19 new photographs is one of Paij Wadley-Bailey, educator and racial justice leader who died in 2016. Her photograph is accompanied by a moving text she wrote about being a woman of color in Vermont.
With mixed groups of viewers at the “I Am Vermont Too” exhibitions, Mouliert notes that viewers often respond, “I didn’t know.”
“White folks will say ‘I didn’t know.’ They’ll say ‘I didn’t know’ because they never heard about it, were never exposed to it.” Mouliert observed.
“BIPOC say they didn’t know that other BIPOC were experiencing the same thing,” said Mouliert.
“The difference is stark and stark in a curious way. With white folks, there may be shame or guilt around it or other reactions. With BIPOC, it could be anger. It could be comfort in knowing that there are others who have had the same experiences,” said Mouliert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.