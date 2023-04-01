Three years after her triumphant, sold-out headline show at the Higher Ground Ballroom in March 2020 — the week before the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down concerts and other public gatherings — Caroline Rose returns with a new album that captures the agony of heartbreak and depression and the beauty of learning to love yourself again.

“The Art of Forgetting,” released last week on New West Records, is Rose’s fifth album and third for the respected independent label. It’s a follow-up to her widely lauded 2020 breakout album, “Superstar,” a cinematic pop record that served up a technicolor narrative based on Rose’s own desire for fame and fortune in Los Angeles.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.