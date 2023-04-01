Three years after her triumphant, sold-out headline show at the Higher Ground Ballroom in March 2020 — the week before the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down concerts and other public gatherings — Caroline Rose returns with a new album that captures the agony of heartbreak and depression and the beauty of learning to love yourself again.
“The Art of Forgetting,” released last week on New West Records, is Rose’s fifth album and third for the respected independent label. It’s a follow-up to her widely lauded 2020 breakout album, “Superstar,” a cinematic pop record that served up a technicolor narrative based on Rose’s own desire for fame and fortune in Los Angeles.
Her new album, however, is Rose’s most personal and stripped-down set to date, a powerful document of a pivotal time in the life of the now Austin, Texas-based artist, who has lived in Burlington in the past and still considers it her hometown.
“I would describe them as very introspective and transformative, in a lot of ways,” said Rose of the past three years in a phone interview this week from Higher Ground. That’s where Rose and her band have been holding their production rehearsals to prepare for an upcoming tour that includes two shows at Higher Ground Ballroom Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I think it was a necessary pain to go through — necessary growing pains, perhaps,” said Rose.
As Rose’s much-anticipated “Superstar” tour ended abruptly, so too did the relationship she was in at the time. Rose relocated to Burlington, retreating inward to process her personal turmoil amid the global turmoil of the pandemic.
“I think everything from my last album cycle really set me up to be in a place of despair,” said Rose of her widely lauded, 2020 breakout release, “Superstar,” a cinematic pop record and technicolor narrative based on Rose’s own desire for fame and fortune in L.A. before moving to Austin.
“I really wasn’t taking good care of myself, so I wasn’t prepared to handle all the intense emotions that were going on in my mind and body,” said Rose. “So, when I had all this newfound free time, I was forced to reconcile why I was in so much pain and why I was so very unhappy and self-destructive.”
“I think it was like two solid years of learning how to just face myself and being OK with the fact that I am a human being that suffers,” she added. “And that it’s OK to fail and it’s OK to be imperfect, and to be kind to myself when those things happen.”
Noodling in Burlington
Holing up in her little bedroom in Burlington, Rose rediscovered her love for acoustic guitar. “I was writing songs the way that I used to when I was kid,” said Rose. “It was more like therapy, just sitting down on my bed and writing about what I was feeling.”
After posting some “fingerpicking noodling stuff” online, a fan sent her a classical, nylon-string guitar. “I’d just sit on the bed and noodle and look out the window and watch people walk by,” said Rose, who would record voice memos of her noodles.
Dozens of songs emerged from this organic process, despite Rose’s lack of ambition. “There weren’t any difficulties like most of my other records have had,” she said. “This one just sort of appeared and seemed to know exactly what it needed to be.”
“This time it was different,” said Rose, who wrote, arranged and produced the album. “I just really held true to how I was feeling and making sure that the songs were as emotionally deep as they could be, and I didn’t really say it was finished until I felt that way about every song.”
“I’m really proud of that, because now I feel like it’s a work that I’ve had final cut over, completely,” Rose added. “And I didn’t make any concessions.”
‘The Art of Forgetting’
Designed to tell a story, “The Art of Forgetting” finds Rose processing her grief and gradually becoming more self-assured as the therapeutic process plays out in song. Completely different than her previous albums, “Forgetting” finds Rose digging deep into herself and delivering her most absorbing and resonant set to date.
Opener “Love / Lover / Friend” is a melancholy rumination with subtle yet dramatic strings, while “Rebirth” follows with a harrowing intro before evolving into an electronic dance groove.
“Miami” is a gorgeous post-breakup anthem that shines on Rose’s acoustic guitar foundation, her poignant lyrics and her achingly heartfelt vocals. Ditto the upbeat “Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain,” a pretty tune about depression that rides a breezy vibe to great effect.
“Call it what I want but I’ve got to face it,” sings Rose over a funky, acoustic guitar-based breakdown. “No more playing pretend.”
And in “The Doldrums,” a dreamy harp-enhanced song: “There comes a time / In every life / When you have to question what it means to be alive.”
The cathartic “Tell Me What You Want” is a major highlight, and “Love Song For Myself” is a beautifully buoyant tune that marries an infectious melody, ethereal vocals and self-deprecating lyrics.
By the end of plaintive closer, “Where Do I Go From Here,” Rose’s self-assuring mantra is clear (“Pick yourself up, babe / You’re gonna be fine / Take in a deep breath / Quit wasting your time”).
Performing with Rose in her band are regular members Mike Dondero on bass and Riley Geare on drums, and new members Glenn Van Dyke on keyboards and Lena Simon on guitar. Rose said recently on social media that the band will be playing “The Art of Forgetting” in its entirety, but “will also play the greatest hits.”
Rose designed the light show for the band’s upcoming tour, a painstaking process that she based on her drawings, blueprints, Pinterest boards and a little sketch-up model of the stage that she created.
“I think the show’s going to be amazing,” said Rose. “I’m so excited about it. Seeing this come to life from a drawing to the room is pretty amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.