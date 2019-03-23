Vermont springtime does green better than anyplace else as those first effervescent chartreuse-y leaves erupt in May. Susan Bull Riley captures that much awaited green and a sense of transition in “The Bright Skies of Spring,” a seasonally perfect opening piece for her solo exhibition, “Illuminating Wonder.” In the painting, a view of Montpelier, steeples and roofs are nestled in the changing landscape beneath a glorious spring sky.
“Illuminating Wonder,” a solo exhibition of Riley’s watercolors, opened last week at the Gallery at Central Vermont Medical Center. Riley’s watercolors include expansive and intimate landscapes, close-up moments with nature, hummingbirds, tree swallows, ferns and more. With nearly 30 paintings, Riley takes viewers from the glacier-scraped summit of Mount Mansfield to a bluebird pausing on a statue of a Madonna to a tiny, blight-resistant American chestnut seedling starting a new generation of this once flourishing tree species.
The Gallery at CVMC, located in the lobby, is a somewhat unexpected art venue, offering exceptional exhibitions — six or so each year — that are valued by people working in or visiting the hospital and that also merit a trip to the hospital just to see the art. Maureen O’Connor Burgess organizes and curates these exhibitions showcasing Vermont artists. Ample wall space and well-designed lighting complement the artwork.
“I have been painting with watercolor since childhood, but four years ago I embarked on a self-imposed watercolor challenge. I decided to push past the watercolors’ traditional boundaries of pure transparency and my background in botanical watercolors to create large landscapes with heightened surface complexity more typical of oil painting. ‘Illuminating Wonder’ is the result of that challenge,” Riley says in her artist’s statement.
“In this body of work I layer watercolor and rework the delicate painted surfaces to achieve my best impression of light and depth.”
Riley, of East Montpelier, is a lifelong artist, with painting a deeply personal part of her life. Her academic training and professional life for many years focused on classical music, performance of flute. About two decades ago she shifted course.
“I don’t know where the desire to paint comes from. That desire is a huge mystery and a huge gift and I’m grateful for it,” she said, noting that when she threw herself into painting, “I threw myself in with rock solid commitment.”
“I’m the original autodidact,” Riley said, explaining that the one painting course she took as an undergraduate was unfulfilling, as it was clear that the professor and department’s interests were far from her own, and that while she missed the benefit of formal training, “I wasn’t ready to take something that was so personal and risk having the freshness and excitement of my feelings influenced by external forces.”
Freshness and excitement pervade Riley’s watercolors. Her explorations of light and depth are striking in her landscapes. In “Top of Mansfield” and “Summer Afternoon on Mount Mansfield,” the viewer is at the intersection of land and sky as she leads the eye out along the bare rocks of the summit, with distant ridgelines meeting in the clouds.
In “The Frog Pond on Center Road,” she takes viewers to a cherished spot she passes almost every day. The luminous sky reflects in the placid fern-fringed pond, as a fleeting wildlife moment occurs at the edge of the surrounding forest.
An accomplished botanical painter and member of the New England Society of Botanical Artists, Riley brings that expertise in accuracy to many of her close-up intimate works. She paints plants from life, their vitality palpable in her work.
In “Hummingbirds and Amaryllis,” a stem is in spectacular full bloom. The brilliant flower is accompanied by four delicate graphite drawings of its unfurling bud. Two hummingbirds rest on the plant as another flies in — their ruby throats and green caps in harmony with the dramatic flower and its leaves.
Riley offers a few words of background or reflection in the labels accompanying many of the paintings. It’s a thoughtful touch that gives viewers some extra insight.
“Someday I will do an exhibit of nothing but ferns,” Riley notes with “Dancing Ferns,” a painting capturing a patch of the delicate ostrich variety, light reflecting from the blades of the lacy fronds. In “Bunchberry Blossoms and Wood Thrush,” her ferns offer cover for the bird. In “Sensitive Ferns,” a pair plucked outside her door, the watercolor plants are accompanied by graphite juncos and a chipmunk.
“Painting offers a blissfully direct way to engage with the world as a whole dimension of joy and excitement that confers happiness.”
